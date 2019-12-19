Why SDMIMD is a sought-after B-School by reputed corporates in India?

Established in 1993 – 25 years of being in Management Education, SDMIMD has a legacy of empowering people and bettering the lives of people under the able leadership of Dharmadhikari and Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

But why is SDMIMD a sought-after B-School by reputed corporates in India? Read along to find out.

First institute in India to be accredited by both ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, USA) & EFMD (European Foundation for Management Development)

Faculty with rich experience in academia and industry

Consistently achieving 100% Placement Record over the years

Innovative and Contemporary Pedagogy

Industry Interface initiatives – Summer Internship Programme and Live Projects

About Placement Cell of the Institute-

Faculty Placement Committee – Headed by Placement Chairperson

Student Placement Committee – Led by Placement Coordinator

Internal Training Activities-

Placement Preparation Interviews by Faculty, Alumni and External Experts

Frequent Mock Group Discussions

Workshops & Seminars for Interview Preparations

Placement Records

Past Achievement in Placements-

The institute takes pride in consistently achieving 100% Placements over the years.

Some of the leading recruiters vising the institute include Deloitte, TCS, Infosys, Ernst & Young, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Oracle, Mindtree, Morgan Stanley, Moody’s Analytics, Marico, L’Oréal, OYO, TTK Prestige, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank and many more

Placement Update for the Current Batch-

For the current batch, placements are underway and will be completed by December 2019.

As of now (December 6th, 2019) about 75% of the batch has been placed and the average CTC stands at Rs. 7.75 Lakhs.

