IIT Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 7 Senior Project Scientist and other Post at iitd.ac.in, Check How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has published a new notification calling out interested applicants for the recruitment process for the posts of Senior Project Scientist and other (Department of Electrical Engineering).

Therefore, the eligible candidates will have to fill up the application form through a prescribed format given in the website. The candidates can complete the application process on or before 15th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 7 posts which are further divided into the following

For the post of Principal Project Scientist, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Senior Project Scientist, there are 5 vacancies

For the post of Project Associate, there is 1 vacancy

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

For the post of Principal Project Scientist, the candidates should possess a PhD in Electrical Engineering (or Electronics and Communication or Computer Science or Information Technology) discipline or the candidates can also have an M. Tech. with a first-class along with 6 years of experience. They should also have Publications of at least 2 SCI journals is required. However, candidates with a knowledge of Optical Communication/Networks/FPGA/Embedded system will be preferred

For the post of Senior Project Scientist, the candidates should have an Tech. or another equivalent degree with 70% (or 7.0 CGPA on the scale of 10) in Electronics and Communication Engineering or Electrical Engineering or they can also have a B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or Electrical Engineering with 3 years’ experience. The candidates should have at least75% (or 7.5 CGPA on the scale of 10). Also, the candidates who have a previous hands-on-experience in the area of optical communication/optical Networks/FPGA/USRP/MATLAB/MAC will be preferred

For the post of Project Associate, the candidates should have a B.Tech. degree with a minimum of 70% (or 7.0 CGPA on the scale of 10) in Electronics and Communication Engineering or Electrical Engineering. They should have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in their field. However, the candidates who have a previous hands-on-experience in the area of optical communication/PCB designing/FPGA/PSOC/USRP/MATLAB/MAC will be given more preference

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the online website of IIT http://www.iitd.ac.in/

They can search for the prescribed format of the application form

The candidates can then duly fill the application form and send the form through email before the last date i.e. 15th January 2020

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for the submission of the application form of the IIT Delhi recruitment process?

Answer: The last date of application submission is 15th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there for the IIT Delhi recruitment process?

Answer: There are a total of 7 vacancies available.

Question: What is the official URL of IIT Delhi?

Answer: The official URL is www.iitd.ac.in

Question: What is the selection process of the IIT Delhi recruitment?

Answer: The selection will be based on a Personal Interview.

