IIM Udaipur Inaugurates the Biggest Batch of Students for its Flagship Two-Year MBA Program

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur hosted the inaugural ceremony of the 2022-24 batch of its flagship Two-Year MBA programme this year in July. The 11th batch of this programme at IIM Udaipur is the biggest, with 345 students. The MBA Batch of 2020-22 at the college had 310 students.

This management institute was established in 2011 by the Indian Government and is accredited by the AACSB. It has bagged a place in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2022 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious FT Masters in Management 2021 Global MIM Ranking today also feature IIM Udaipur at 82 Rank for its flagship two-year MBA program.

Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur offers a two-year full-time MBA programme along with several other programmes, including the one-year MBA programmes, Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives, PhD, and Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF).

Admissions

IIM Udaipur follows an online admission process for all its courses, including its two-year MBA Program. For the MBA programme, applicants are required to apply on the official website of CAT and select IIM Udaipur in the college options. Applicants can also apply through the official website of IIMU for the other programmes. The final selection for all the courses is completely entrance-based, and the entrance exams accepted by the college include CAT/ GMAT/ GATE/ GRE/ UGC NET.

IIM Udaipur Fees and Eligibility

Courses Total Fees Eligibility MBA/PGDM (3 Courses) INR 17.5 L – 18.83 L (for 12 months-2 years) Exams: CAT Executive MBA/PGDM (1 Course) INR 10 L (for 24 months) Exams: CAT Ph.D (1 Course) – Graduation: 50 % Exams: CAT/ UGC NET/ CSIR NET

There are several reasons why IIM Udaipur is a popular choice amongst students who wish to apply for a two-year MBA programme at this premier institute in the country. These reasons include excellent academic programmes and placements, great faculty, and a new-age infrastructure. The college also provides financial assistance to students in the form of scholarships.

Infrastructure

This premier management institute of the country is spread over 300 acres and the institute campus has been designed for a GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) LD 5-Star rating. The infrastructure facilities at the institute include Classrooms, Hostels, Mess, Library, Consumer Culture Lab, Incubation Center, a Centre for Healthcare, and WiFi among all other essential functions.

Placements 2022

IIM Udaipur made an excellent 100% placement record for its MBA 2020-22 batch during the 2022 placement drive. While the highest package offered was INR 35 LPA the average package during 2022 placements also stood at an impressive INR 17.5 LPA. The top 25% average package stood at INR 25LPA and the top 50%average package was INR 21 LPA. The top recruiters for the year included Asian Paints, Bosch, PwC, HSBC, and IBM to name a few.

IIM Udaipur Scholarships

IIM Udaipur offers several category-based and merit-based scholarships to students who wish to pursue the two-year MBA programme. Some of the IIM Udaipur scholarships offered by different issuing authorities include:

Central Sector Scholarship Scheme of Top Class Education for SC students- By Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST students- By Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Merit-cum means based scholarship scheme belonging to the minority communities- By Ministry of Minority Affairs

Scheme of Scholarship for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities

Mukhya Mantri Sarvajan Uchcha Shiksha Scheme (for students who belong to Rajasthan)- By Government of Rajasthan Scholarships

FAQs

Does IIM Udaipur offer an Executive MBA Programme?

The Executive MBA programme offered by IIM Udaipur is the one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management. This course is offered by the college in partnership with the Krannert School of Management, Purdue University. Students can pursue MBA GSCM for one semester at Purdue University or can complete the entire course in India with a two-week international stay abroad as a part of the course.

Does IIM Udaipur provide financial assistance to students?

In addition to several scholarships, IIM Udaipur also provides financial assistance to MBA aspirants with an annual household income below INR 4.5 lakh. Other students with different severe financial conditions are also eligible to apply for this scholarship. Students are given this financial assistance in the form of waivers on the MBA tuition fee.

