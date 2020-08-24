IIM Udaipur Inaugurates Two-Year MBA Program, Ensures Transformational Journey

Press Release

IIM Udaipur Inaugurates Two-Year MBA Program, Assures Transformational Journey

336 students enrol for the 2020-2022 Batch of the Two Year MBA Program

August 24th, 2020, Udaipur: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur held its Two-Year MBA Program’s inauguration followed by three days-long orientation sessions for the incoming 2020-2022 batch with over 375 participants attending the ceremony.

The induction was held digitally in the presence of Chief Guest Mr. Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs India; Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur; Prof. Rezina Sultana, Academic Dean, IIM Udaipur ; faculty and incoming students.

Addressing the Class of 2022 and reflecting on his own journey, Mr. Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs India said, “Embrace the next two years of your life for they will be transformational as you set out to be citizens, corporate citizens, citizens of our country and citizens of this world. Hone your conduct. The ideas that you stand for, the principles that you stand for and the courage that you bring. Ultimately it will define who you are and how people perceive you — and this institution to a degree through you.”

“Wheel of progression will always move. Your conduct will really define what you hold. Discipline and Teamwork are vital for your next two years and beyond. These principles should be the prime attributes outside this campus,” he added while drawing on his learnings from Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Former President of India.

On this occasion, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “The class of 2022 will be the pioneer class of IIM Udaipur. You have worked hard to be here, and have taken a bet on yourself and future in these tough times. We will provide the platform and enable the ecosystem, but you will be writing your story. You will discover what you are good at, and how you can become financially stable, and at the same time, contribute to society.”

Congratulating the incoming batch, Prof. Rezina Sultana, Academic Dean, IIM Udaipur said, “We welcome you to a transformational journey. Your effort is the key to the door of success. What matters is the consistency to strive throughout the two years.”

Following the inauguration ceremony, the B-School organized several rounds of General Orientations regarding the Institute’s Vision 2030 by Vision Core Team (Faculty – Prof. Prakash Satyavageeswaran, Prof. Ashish Galande and Prof. Vijayta Doshi), and sessions on career support, placement offerings, gender sensitization etc.

About IIM Udaipur: –

The IIMs have a proud record of quality and accomplishment. IIM Udaipur is positioned to carry forward this illustrious legacy and is breaking ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming the learning of students who will be managers and leaders of tomorrow. The Institute has arrived on the global education stage by getting accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is now counted in the same league of global institutes like Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has recently been listed on the QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings as well as the Financial Times (FT) MIM Ranking 2019. IIMU is the youngest B-school in the world on both these rankings. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, IIM Udaipur is ranked 17th amongst all B-Schools. IIMU is currently ranked 4th in India for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

