IRMA Begins the Academic Session for the Post-Graduation MBA Programme on a Positive Note 

In a recent update, the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) has initiated the academic sessions for the notable post-graduation MBA programme it offers to eminent students from rural areas of the country.

The unique organisation has been uplifting its students since the beginning of times and strengthening their capabilities to become better leaders of tomorrow.

Moreover, the organisation has been adapting implementation solution towards the challenges due to the widespread of the virus and has been opting for virtual pathways for conducting academic sessions and orientation programme.

Not only this, but the institution has also been gearing up its IT infrastructure allowing access to diverse learning opportunities to its students. The new academic session for the post-graduation MBA programme has been conducted through online means.

IRMA’s Commencement Speech

Post the announcement of the commencement of the online academic session; the institution has been planning a commencement speech to welcome the newly enrolled young professionals. The “Shiksha Aarambh Vyakhyan” or the commencement speech was organised to make the newly enrolled students familiar with the holistic learning environment offered at the institution.

The welcome ceremony was facilitated by notable personalities including Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder of Adani Group as well as Smt. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson at Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development.

From the Speaker’s Desk

While addressing the students of IRMA, Shri Adani, expressed his views on how young minds should live up to the teachings of Dr Verghese Kurien, the founder of the institution.

To strengthen the professional rural management aspect of young professionals and empower different sectors of the Indian sub-cultures. Shri Adani also laid stress on providing innovative platforms to students for bringing great ideas to the table.

Smt. Rajashree Birla also addressed the students and extended her heartily welcome to the students. She suggested that the zeal to experiment should never die among the young minds.

She also expressed her hope that students should express their honesty towards their work and should transform society with good deeds and endeavour.

A Glimpse of the Induction and Orientation Programme

The orientation programme was aimed at welcoming the new batch of the PGDM programme. The programme including interaction with Prof. Hitesh V Bhat, Director of IRMA and Prof. Pratik Modi, Programme Chair, PGDM (RM).

The orientation programme also included interactions and speeches of the Village Fieldwork Segment (VFS) authorities, course instructors, respective chairs for placements, alumni and mental health and wellness advisors, among others.

In his interaction with the students, Prof. Hitesh Bhatt advised students to learn constantly and reflect them in their work ethics and everyday life.

Moreover, he added that young minds should focus on bringing the best to the table while surpassing all the hurdles and challenges in their pathway.

On the other hand, Prof. Pratik Modi shared insights of his journey and expressed how it was the best time for young professionals to reskill themselves and polish their capabilities.

Amidst the spread of a global pandemic, students have been struggling the most and trying to make both ends meet. The challenges faced by the education sector has been reflecting its aftermaths on students greatly.

Therefore, the induction and orientation programme was aimed to motivate students and to light a zeal of never-ending enthusiasm in them.

Preparations at IRMA and new approaches

Due to the widespread of the global pandemic, the IRMA authorities have been working rigorously to provide the best to their students. The institute continues its journey to encourage young minds and make them future leaders by modifying its policies and approaches in tough times like these.

Lately, the institution has been equipped with 8 classrooms with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure set-up, including virtual meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, etc.

The virtual platforms aim at facilitating smooth interaction between students and faculty without discrepancies. Moreover, the academic session for the second year PGDM-RM programme was already commenced since March 2020.

There has been a significant change in the policies of the institution lately since the fee increment subjected every year has been scrapped off.

The decision was taken in consideration of the guidelines issued by AICTE. The fee for the PGDM-RM programme for 2020-22 would be the same as that of the 2019-21 batch.

The batch of PGDM-RM has a total of 252 students, with 37 per cent share of female aspirants. The institution has always believed in gender diversity among its infrastructure for innovation of better ideas and different perspectives.

The batch consists of a total of 94 female students this year. Not only this, but the new academic batch also reflects upon the regional diversity among students as well as an exceptional mixture of students with different academic backgrounds.

The students come from a total of 25 diverse states with different academic backgrounds, including some from science stream, humanities, commerce, dairy engineering, etc. among others. Moreover, approximately 41 per cent of the batch possess prior work experience and have exceptional profiles as well.

