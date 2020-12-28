IIM-U GSCM is the National Finalist GMC 2020

Simuladores e Modelos de Gestão (SDG) conducted one of the world’s largest strategy and management competitions, the Global Management Challenge (GMC). The GMC is a management

facsimile where the participants – organizations and Business schools – get five weeks to simulate the management of a virtual company.

The participants focus on gaining the highest investment performance for the company’s shareholders. Global Management Challenge poses a highly advanced business enterprise simulation. The competition is open to company managers, professionals, entrepreneurs, and student teams consisting of three to five members.

The Challenge

The Global Management Challenge involves each of the teams simulating a company. The objective of the participants is to get the highest investment performance. The performance criterion measures the investment return for the original shareholders not only as of the value of their shares at the end of the competition but also after allowing for any shares purchased or sold, besides factoring any dividends received.

In this year’s management competition, where India’s top Business schools (including the IIMs) participated, seven teams from IIM Udaipur (IIM-U) reached the National qualification round, among the fifty-four teams that qualified.

IIM-U GSCM (Global Supply Chain Management) was one of the eight teams that made it to the final rounds.

Leading corporates and top B-Schools including IIMA, IIMB, IIMC, XLRI, IIMK, ISB, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Bombay participated in the competition.

The IIM-U vision

The Director of IIM Udaipur, Prof. Janat Shah, was overwhelmed to see the school’s efforts towards developing the entrepreneurial capabilities of the students translating into outstanding results.

The B-school is committed to fostering exceptional managers and entrepreneurs. The notable feat is essential for the Institute for working towards the 2030 Vision of creating a Global Management

School.



In the forty editions of GMC, about thirty thousand participants from over thirty-five countries across the globe participate in the competition every year.

The ten-week long GMC India 2020 commenced on 18th September 2020. The competition featured more than three thousand five hundred students and corporate managers among seven hundred teams comprising academia and corporations.



IIM Udaipur

The IIMs from across the country are proud record-holders of quality and accomplishment. In line with the IIM legacy, IIM Udaipur has been making headway in focusing on world-class research, thus transforming the learning experience for tomorrow’s managers and leaders.

IIM Udaipur reached the global education stage by getting a milestone accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in just 8 years of the school’s formation.

This distinguished accreditation has placed IIM Udaipur in the same league of global institutes as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM-U rank

UT Dallas, which tracks publications in leading global journals, has ranked IIM-U fourth in India, after ISB, IIM-A, and IIM-B, in management research.

The QS 2021 Masters in management (MIM) Rankings and the Financial Times (FT) MIM Ranking 2020 have listed IIM-U in seventy-sixth place globally. IIM-U falls fourth in India behind IIMs Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta.

IIM-U is the youngest B-school in the world on both these rankings.

