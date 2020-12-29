SPJIMR’s Global Management Programme (GMP) – The Inimitable Platform for International Management Programme with Dual Alumni Status

To fit into the dynamic world of professionalism, honing specific skills matching the cutting-edge trends is mandatory. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s, S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), through its Global Management Programme (GMP) has constructed a brilliant platform where aspirants can pursue global management programmes from top FT-ranked and internationally-acclaimed management Universities.

About GMP

SPJIMR’s GMP has collaborations with six international B-Schools (3 in the US and 3 in Europe). The exclusive formula of this step is to provide a collaborative programme to aspirants who will get an Indian platform to study and understand the domestic market and then continue to deep dive into the international management practices with specializations that suit the local environment.

GMP is offered in two cohorts – January and June, every year. The January batches focus primarily on the US partner schools. The June batches focuses primarily on European partner schools. After successful completion of GMP (duration 6 months) students can join any of the below partner schools:

Brandeis International Business School, Brandeis University, USA

Brandeis International Business School is an AACSB-accredited institution with programs ranked among the best in the world. The Master of Arts in International Economics and Finance (MA) program is ranked 3rd in the U.S. by the Financial Times. The Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is on the Princeton Review’s list of top business schools in the world and has been for more than ten years in a row, and the Master of Science in Finance (MSF) program is ranked fifth in the country by the TFE Times (formerly The Financial Engineer). Brandeis offers both MBA (Data Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Real Estate, Strategy and Innovation) and MS (Finance, Business Analytics, International Economics & Finance) degrees in different domains for 18 months. A minimum of two years of work experience is required to pursue MBA programmes and no prior work experience is required for MS programmes.

Robert H. Smith of School of Business, University of Maryland, USA

The Smith School of Business is one of the world’s premier business schools, recognized as a leader in management education and research. It has an FT rank of #24 for graduate programs and an FT rank of #2 in MS Finance. UMD Smith offers MS programmes in Supply Chain Management and Quantitative Finance for 12 months. Prior work experience is not required to apply. However, an IELTS/TOEFL score is mandatory.

Stevens School of Business, Stevens Institute of Technology, USA

In a business world that prizes technology and data analytics, Stevens

created a new kind of MBA – An Analytics MBA for fresh graduates. Stevens Analytics MBA prepares students to lead conversations about how technology creates strategic advantages for business. Stevens MBA is ranked #21 in U.S. News and World Report’s “2021 Business Analytics MBA Program.

Stevens offers MBA (Analytics) and MS (Information Systems, Financial Engineering, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Financial Analytics) programmes of 12 months duration. Prior work experience is not required to apply for the above programmes.

School of Business, EBS Universität, Germany

An EQUIS accredited school, EBS is one of 112 universities included in U-Multirank for Germany. The IMBA from EBS is amongst the top 10 MBA programs rated by WirtschaftsWoche(2020). The faculty of EBS are ranked among the top tier according to CHE university ranking. The EBS is ranked #24 in CEO Magazine- 2020 Global Rankings. EBS offers an MBA course in General Management (duration 12 months), where candidates with minimum three years of experience can apply. It also offers MS courses on General Management, Finance and Automotive domain (duration 18 months) without prior work experience.

IÉSEG School of Management, France

IÉSEG is triple accredited by AACSB,AMBA and EQUIS. It is one of the top business schools in France, ranked 7th in France and 32nd overall in the 2020 Financial Times Masters in Management ranking. IÉSEG offers MBA in General Management (duration 5 months) where candidates with minimum 3 years of work experience can apply. It also offers MS in Business Analysis & Consulting (required work experience is 2 years) and International Business (freshers can apply), both for a duration of 6 months.

Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Amsterdam/The Netherlands

Nyenrode offers MBA in General Management (duration – 9 months) where candidates with minimum 3 years of work experience can apply. It also offers MS in Digital Business & Innovation, Financial Management and Global Strategies and Sustainability (duration – 12 months) where freshers can apply. Nyenrode is accredited by EQUIS/EFMD. It is ranked 32nd overall in Full Time MBA in the 2020 European Business School Rankings.

Best Indian and International Faculty at SPJIMR’s GMP

It is the faculty members, the prime pillar of an educational institute’s infrastructure, who impart knowledge to the young minds and shape their unstructured talent. They make the subjects enjoyable and encourage the students to have one’s heart set on for knowledge.

It is the faculty that shows the path and usher the aspirants to achieve their goals. SPJIMR has always been a step ahead with the best faculty members from all domains.

● Ranjan Banerjee



Ranjan Banerjee is the Dean and Professor in Marketing at SPJIMR. He holds a BTech from IIT Bombay, an MBA from IIM Calcutta and a PhD in Management from the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, USA. His teaching interests centre around innovation and design thinking, behavioural economics and sensory branding. His outlook of an indigenous and international management program will help the dreamers achieve their goals by building the best academic profile along with industry-specific skills. He has worked with Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Vadilal and has diverse experience in consulting with top Indian and international companies. He teaches Learning to Learn at SPJIMR’s GMP.

● Prem Chandrani



Prem Chandrani has a perfect blend of corporate exposure and academic excellence. He has a FICWA, ACA, CMA (UK), MBA (London Business School, UK), CISA, and ISACA (USA). His competence lies in areas like business strategy, financial statement analysis, corporate finance, enterprise risk management, management consulting, and management control systems. His way of explaining new concepts mixed with 30 years of management experience is what makes the GMP programme remarkable to pursue. He teaches Consulting Tools and Seminar & Management Accounting at SPJIMR’s GMP.

● Rajiv Agarwal



Rajiv Agarwal is Professor of Family Business, Entrepreneurship and Strategy at S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai . He is also the Head of the Strategy Group at SPJIMR. Rajiv Agarwal has done his PhD. from BITS (Pilani). His thesis was on “Factors influencing Career Choices of Successors in Family Managed Businesses in the Indian Context”. He has done the Owner /Management Program (OPM) from the Harvard Business School (HBS) and an Executive Education program from Stanford Graduate School of Business. Rajiv is a certificate holder in Family Business Advising (CBFA) and Family Business Wealth Advising (CBWA) from the Family Firm Institute, Boston, USA. He has written for various newspapers & magazines and is considered as a thought leader and expert in Family businesses. He teaches Case Study Method at SPJIMR’s GMP.

● Hemant Kumar Manuj



Hemant Manuj has a rich experience of 20 years in teaching and Banking industry. He has a B.Tech from ISM Dhanbad and also a fellow in Management (Finance & Control), IIM Calcutta. He is also a certified Financial Risk Manager from Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). He teaches Corporate Finance at SPJIMR’s GMP.

● Dr. Christian Landau



Dr. Christian Landau is the Dean of EBS Business School. He is a Graduate in Industrial Engineering and Management at the Technical University of Berlin, and MBA from Salisbury University. He has a PhD from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg with his dissertation on value creation contributions of corporate headquarters and financial investors. At GMP, he teaches courses in strategic management.

● Dr. Dennis Vink



Dennis Vink is an experienced professor of Finance and Investment at Nyenrode Business Universiteit and a member of Academic Board since 2015. His major research works are published in international academic journals of Finance.

He completed the General Management Programme from Harvard Business School in 2019. He received a Master of Science degree in Financial Management from Nyenrode Business Universiteit (1999) where he also obtained his PhD degree (2007). He teaches Corporate Finance to GMP students.

● Marjo-Riitta Diehl



Marjo-Riitta Diehl is the Vice Dean – Research of EBS Business School and a Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources. She received her PhD from LSE. Prior to this, she worked as a Professor at the Swedish School of Economics and Business Administration (Hanken) and at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health in Finland and at the International Labour Office in Switzerland. She has been credited with different journals including – Human Relations, Journal of Managerial Psychology, International Journal of Human Resource Management, Personnel Review, Finnish Journal of Business Economics, and so on. She is an invited senior reviewer for Journal of Organizational Behaviour and actively reviews for a number of journals and others. She teaches Organizational Change at the GMP programme.

● Vanita Keswani

Vanita is currently the CEO of Madison Media Sigma at Madison World. She teaches Media Management at SPJIMR’s GMP. She actively participates in Madison core Business Development team. Prior to this, Vanita has worked for Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd (Times Group). With her years of tackling the best of brands, with her positive energy, she is always seeking new challenges that is an inspiration for others to follow. She has been consistently ranked by IMPACT as one of the top 50 most influential women in the Indian Marketing landscape.

● Dr. Ashok Ullal

Ashok Ullal is CEO, German Simulation Pvt. Ltd. committed to the vision of spreading the use of business simulations in India. Dr. Ullal is Professor Emeritus & Former Dean, School of International Business, Reutlingen University, Germany. He teaches Management by Doing (Simulation) at SPJIMR’S GMP. He has been responsible for designing and developing business simulation for more than three decades. The GMP programme culminates with integrating all the learnings with the help of this simulation.

● Puneet Gupta



Prof. Puneet completed his MBA from Kellogg School of Management. He also holds the Certificate in Alternative Investment Management and completed Statistical Learning from Stanford University. Puneet holds multiple hats like Managing Partner for Kentrus Capital, Mentor for Kindle VC, Board Member for NCDEX e Markets Ltd. and Adjunct Professor at IMT, Ghaziabad. He teaches Strategic Finance at SPJIMR’s GMP.

● Kaustav Majumdar



Kaustav Majumdar completed his Computer Science Engineering from University of Southampton, UK. He has done his Sloan Masters in leadership and Business from LBS. He teaches Digital Marketing at SPJIMR’S GMP. With 25 years of experience, 23 of which as an entrepreneur, Kaustav has been involved in businesses in India, UK, USA, Ireland, Russia, Singapore and Bangladesh.

● Jacob Vakkayil



Jacob Vakkayil is the Director of the International MBA program at IESEG School of Management, Lille and is a keen observer of the dynamics of global business education. Prior to joining IESEG, he was teaching at IIM, Calcutta. He acquired a PhD in Fellow Program in Management from Xavier Institute of Management, India in 2008 and has several top tier publications in peer-reviewed international journals to his credit. He teaches Negotiations & Intercultural Management at SPJIMR’s GMP.

What alumni are saying about SPJIMR’s GMP?

What makes the GMP programme so unique? Apart from the infrastructure and learning experience, it is the achievements of the alumni that tell the success story and create a milestone to follow for future aspirants. The alumni of SPJIMR’s GMP are creating history in several corners of the world with their successes. Let us take a look.

● Samriddhi Sharma, CEO & MD, HABA Learning & Playing Solutions Pvt Ltd, India



Samriddhi says, SPJIMR’s GMP was the most significant part of her academic journey. She developed a new perspective on life and went on to launch a company of her own. The excellence she achieved from the international exposure made her shape innovative ideas and convert to reality.

● Utsav R Datta, Strategic Alliance Manager , Amazon Web Services, Germany



Utsav elatedly explained how the 18 months of GMP transformed him into a professional with exceptional capabilities. Additionally, studying in Europe was an eye-opener. According to him, it was the steppingstone of his journey to becoming an accomplished and confident management professional.

● Siddharth Saboo, Senior Specialist, Transformation (ADNOC Group, UAE)



Siddharth believes that the conglomeration of domestic and international exposure through the 18-months course was the best decision. He discovered what is possible to do when he is out of his comfort zone. He feels that GMP takes the test of endurance and perseverance. In the end, all students will emerge as butterflies spreading wings from their cocoon.

● Shikha Sharma, Product Owner and Advanced Consultant, ALTRAN (Capgemini), France



The learning experience at SPJIMR’s GMP is exceptional when it comes to professional development. The industry-oriented programme design and infrastructure will chisel to make a stalwart professional so that nothing stands in the way to accomplish your aspirations.

Why choose SPJIMR’s GMP?

· Top international business school partners

Six international schools collaborate with SPJIMR’s GMP to provide the best knowledge platform and exposure to aspirants. These Universities are:

● Brandeis International Business School, Boston

● University of Maryland, Robert H Smith School of Business, Maryland

● Stevens School of Business, New Jersey

● EBS Universitat, Frankfurt

● IESEG School of Management, Paris/Lille and

● Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Amsterdam

· Highly qualified and experienced faculty

Faculty members with their rich experience in academic and professional careers teach at GMP to ensure overall development of participants.

· Industry-oriented course

The programme design includes industry-oriented knowledge delivery (6 months in India and 12 to 18 months in any of the international universities) with a dual alumni status.

· Exclusive exposure

The international exposure of this programme is ideal for developing a new perspective among the aspirants to follow and make their academic profile more competent.

There are many reasons to join SPJIMR’s GMP. Discover it by choosing the most suitable programme, taking the first step to a bright career.

