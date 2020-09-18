Application process for GATE 2021 started by IIT Bombay

In a recent update, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has released fresh updates on the GATE 2021 exam. GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is conducted every year for hundreds of students located in different sections of the country.

Aspirants with their GATE scores are further selected in notable institutions and colleges. GATE 2021 will be conducted by IIT Bombay this year. In a recent update, IIT Bombay has issued guidelines for the online registration and application process for the GATE 2021.

Students can now apply for the GATE 2021 at gate.iitb.ac.in wherein the application process would be completed through GATE ONLINE Application Processing System (GOAPS).

GATE 2021: Important details for the application process

The application and registration will be made through online application on the official website of GATE 2021. Since the application process has now begun, a student needs to go through the necessary guidelines before applying for.

The last date for filling the application form is 30th September. However, aspirants are also allowed to apply until 7th October 2020, but a late fee would be applicable.

Students are also allowed to make necessary changes in category, examination test centre, paper, location, etc. till 13th November. However, the changes could only be made after the submission of a late application fee.

For filling out the application form, the aspirant would be required to submit authentic details and documents.

Some of the details and documents required while filling the application form are mentioned herewith.

– Candidate’s name

– Parent’s name

– Emails and contact

– Academic documents

– Aadhar card details

– Category documents if any

– Scanned copy of signature as per the required dimensions

– Scanned copy of a passport size photograph as per the required dimensions

The documents submitted must be updated and must be authentic, otherwise, the application form could be disqualified. After the submission of the application form, the aspirants are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

GATE 2021: Admit Card Details

The registered candidates only would receive the admit cards for the exam. The admit cards for GATE 2021 are likely to be released on 8th January 2021.

A direct link for downloading the admit card would be generated on the official website wherein students could enter their credentials and download their respective admit cards.

While downloading the admit card, the aspirant must make sure that the details mentioned on the card must be correct.

The admit card would display important information related to the test like the time duration of the exam, mode of exam, etc. among other essential information. The final exam is likely to be conducted on 5th February 2021.

The computer-based entrance examination will be for a duration of three hours. After the test, IIT, Bombay will declare the result on the online website.

GATE 2021: Important dates

To summarise, the schedule for GATE 2021 entrance examination has been mentioned herewith.

S No GATE 2021 Events Schedule 1 GATE 2021 Final Examination 5 th, 6 th , 7 th , 12 th , 13 th , 14 th February 2021 2 GATE 2021 Last date to register 30 th September 2020 3 GATE 2021 Last date to register with late fee 7 th October 2020 4 GATE 2021 Admit Card release 8 th January 2021 5 GATE 2021 Release Date 22 nd March 2021

About GATE 2021

GATE examination is conducted every year for students located in different cities of the country. The national-level entrance examination is a conducted jointly by the seven Indian Institute of Technology centres located at Guwahati, Kanpur, Delhi, Roorkee, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur and Kharagpur and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

The national-level examination is conducted on behalf of the Government of India, National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The GATE scores are accepted by several institutions including Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs), government institutions, colleges and universities.

Aspirants seeking financial assistance and support for Postgraduate/Master’s/Doctoral programmes with the Ministry of Education must undertake the GATE examination.

Moreover, students applying for other government scholarship or financial assistance as per the admission process and guidelines of the applying institutions must also register for GATE examination.

The scores of GATE examination will be valid for three consecutive years after the date of result announcement. Therefore, students can apply in relevant institutions and university through their GATE scores.

