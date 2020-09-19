I-Gauge awards Diamond Rating to SDMIMD

Indian institutions and colleges have been on the pathway to provide an exceptional learning experience and career stability to students from different walks of life.

Organisations like I-Gauge have been providing rating to educational institutions and colleges since time immemorable, thus, taking a glance within the institution’s boundaries and judging it as per different parameters.

The ratings are released after the organisations look into distinctive aspects regarding the college or institution like curriculum deliverables, fee structure, placement, recruiters, career stability, infrastructure, etc. among other parameters.

Latest Ranking to SMIMD and global recognition

In a recent update, QS I-Gauge has rated the notable SDMIMD, Mysuru and awarded it with a Diamond Rating.

The institution has grabbed a top-notch position among several other management institutions of India ranked by QS I-Gauge. QS I-Gauge or Quacquarelli Symonds, London is the Indian ranking agency, providing rankings for several India-based educational institutions and colleges.

The Higher Education Institute Ranking and World University Rankings are expected across different countries of the world in the fraternity of higher educational sectors, corporate industries and students from different sections of the world, among others.

Ranking Parameters

The rating issued by I-Gauge was based on several parameters, and each parameter was examined with thorough concentration and analysis, thus, to provide an unbiased, forged or baseless rating. Therefore, the rankings provided are authentic as per the ranking agency guidelines.

In the case of SCMIMD, the ranking was based on parameters relevant to distinctive management institutions and independent study.

Previous awards and recognition

Previously, SCMIMD was also awarded several notable ratings and recognition. For instance, the educational institution was awarded a certificate of the Business School Impact System (BSIS) by the notable European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD).

This award was facilitated in January 2020. The management institution has also been awarded the EFMD Accreditation for the PGDM programme offered by the management institution. The accreditation was awarded in February 2020 for a duration of the next 3 years.

Present scenario and institution’s actions against the Global pandemic

Amidst the global pandemic and spread of the virus across different sections of the country, the institution was guided to commence virtual class. Physical classes were restricted until further notice by the regulatory bodies.

However, amidst difficult times like these, the institution has been working rigorously on the admission policies and process. The admission process for the 2-year PGDM programme is on the verge of completion.

