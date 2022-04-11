The Indian Institute of Management Jammu has announced the final placement report for the batch 2020-2022. This placement round drew a total of 217 students. The highest package offered for this placement round stands at 32 LPA. In addition, the average package supplied by IIM Jammu increased by 31% compared to the previous placement cycle. This year, the top 10% CTC was roughly 29.80 lakhs, while the median and average CTCs were 13.53 lakhs and 11.4 lakhs.

Overall, 119 organisations engaged in the IIM Jammu campus recruiting process. Students were offered positions in various fields, including product management, consulting, finance, general management, and marketing. Some of the recruiters at IIM Jammu placement process included Amazon, Deloitte, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Xiaomi, and Paytm among others & the number of offers received by the institute also increased this year, reaching 222 offers, up from 104 offers last year. The consulting domain has the most proposals, followed by marketing, sales, operations, and finance.

