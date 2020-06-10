IIM-B Makes First-Year Classes Online

HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
    To keep up with the current situation due to the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) has organized virtual convocation for the graduating batch of students.

    In fact, to welcome the students of the new academic year, a virtual inauguration was conducted. The institute will be conducting online sessions for first-year students, including courses like  Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) and other subjects until no new guidelines are issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development-(MHRD).

    The virtual inauguration ceremony was orchestrated for the students of EPGP and MBA students of PGPEM which are held every weekend.

    An official from IIM-B said that convocation, interviews, admissions, board meetings, and inauguration for the students had to be conducted online due to the existing pandemic.

    He added that a plethora of investment has been made in the online library and Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) to conduct online sessions for first-year students in a hassle-free manner. There are no restrictions on the faculty, and they could teach from anywhere according to their comfort.

    The official also declared that the Post Graduate Program (PGP) would commence from August this year. Extreme care has been taken for the students who are staying inside the campus. In fact, qualified doctors and the latest medical equipment are also available in college in case of any emergency.

    Renowned business leaders from Bengaluru also supported the virtual inauguration ceremony that took place over the last two weeks. During the inauguration ceremony of EPGP batch, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “This is the era of sustainability, responsibility, and how we give back to society. It is time we shift from a traditional form of learning to innovative learning.”

    He also said that one had to be fearless and always ready to tackle the odd situation. The organization needs to be zealous and instigating. “We must be resilient and reinvent ourselves. As participants of the world of business, we must equip ourselves to deal with its VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) characteristics.”

    The alumni of EPGP, Rajat Mathur, Principal at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), presiding over the inauguration ceremony of EPGP, shared his experience of being a former student and elucidated how the program would be helpful for their future.

    He also motivated the students to learn the lesson with an open mind. He persuaded the students to find their competitive skills and advised them to step up with it. He emphasized strength, skills, and collaboration to solve any issue.

    At the same time, he also guided the students to decide after a thoughtful discussion as they would not only be presenting themselves but also the brand.

    The inauguration ceremony for the students of batch 2020-21 of EPGP took place in the presence of G Raghuram (Director of IIM-B), Abhoy K Ojha (Dean of Academic Programmes), R Narayanaswamy (Chair, EPGP), and some faculty members.

    The director also congratulated the students and motivated them for their bright journey ahead. He also said that EPGP is a life-changing course and best course to prepare them to become future leaders of the nation. The ability to comprehend the problem, finding a solution and thinking will change during this spectacular course.

    Source – Bangalore Mirror

