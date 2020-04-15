IIHS Urban Fellows Program 2020–2021

The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) is a national education institution with a focus on developing and providing innovative and original knowledge on the urban transition in India. The fellowship program integrates methods and approaches across different disciplines and practices to equip the fellows with the knowledge and skills on handling the grassroots problems that are encountered during such transitions on a large or small scale.

UFP is our ﬂagship fellowship, seeking to equip, nurture, and prepare a new generation of graduates and young professionals, who are committed to the good of the general population and can become change-makers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders of the future, thereby addressing the intricate urban challenges of India.

The curriculum of the fellowship has been created through collaboration with the recognized universities worldwide, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University College London (UCL), the University of Cape Town (UCT), and the Federal University of the ABC Region, Sao Paulo (UFABC), as well as numerous professional and scholars in India and abroad.

The course focuses on the following learning elements:

The Commons

The Elective Modules

Applied Practica and Projects

Skill Labs

The Internship

Exposure Visit

Master Classes

These areas are spread out over three terms, namely the Commons Term, Elective Term, and Internship Term. The selected fellows are accommodated in Bangalore for the first two terms, and they are employed as interns during the third term.

In addition, two exposure visits are included in the program. Skill Labs, Applied Practica, and Master Classes are conducted throughout the Commons and Elective terms.

Eligibility for the application to the fellowship can be summarized as follows:

Ideal candidates will have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject or discipline, with age less than 30 years when the fellowship commences. Applicants must be born on or after August 1, 1990. The Fellowship may consider non-degree training and certification programs completed after 10+2 schooling. Applicants without any formal education after their 10+2 may apply if they have relevant formal or informal work in urban sectors. All candidates must have basic proficiency in reading English. Candidates with limited English-speaking ability can be provided with relevant support and are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be Indian citizens. OCI cardholders are not eligible to apply at this time. Citizens with valid identity documents of Nepal (Nepalese passport, Nepalese Citizen Certificate, or Nepalese Voter’s Identification Card) can apply. Applications from women, people with disabilities, and people from economically and socially excluded communities are encouraged.

The UFP is a scholarship-based 10-month, full-time, inter-disciplinary and residential fellowship that will be delivered through 8 months of in-class teaching at the IIHS Campus in Bengaluru, followed by 2 months of internship placements.

The tuition for 2020–2021 is INR 175,000 (inclusive of GST) and can be paid in three installments over the year. A single payment at the beginning of the program is qualified for a 10% discount. This fee includes travel costs for the UFP on exposure visits and local and inter-city travel for UFP practica and applied projects.

Candidates that receive admission but are unable to pay the program tuition are provided scholarships after a review of their financial needs. The selection and admission of candidates are not affected by their ability to pay.

A limited number of stipends are available to cover daily living expenses for candidates with significant financial needs. Applicants wishing to be considered for this must indicate so in the admission forms.

The timeline for the fellowship is as follows:

March 16, 2020 Applications start April 26, 2020 Applications close Third week of May 2020 Shortlisted candidates will be contacted to set up interviews June 2020 Selected and wait-listed candidates will be informed. August 12, 2020 Start of the fellowship May 22, 2021 End of the fellowship

