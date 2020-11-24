IIM Amritsar invites applications for EMBA program 2021-2023

HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
    The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar invites applications for its Executive MBA program 2021-2023. Aspirants must note that the application window for IIM Amritsar’s EMBA program is open from 1st November 2020 to 31st January 2020.

     This is a two-year non-residential program by IIM Amritsar aiming to prepare working executives for advancing and transitioning into leadership roles in their careers with its meticulous and cutting-edge curriculum.

    This program aims to assist the experienced executives create a new career path in tandem with the current industry needs but also aims at equipping the entrepreneurs with the knowledge for future-proofing their businesses. 

    The classes for these programs will be conducted in hybrid mode, i.e., online via video conferencing with an interactive learning management system along with two on-campus visits of 5 days per year.

    The online classes would be held over the weekends, i.e. Friday to Sunday and on some evenings on weekdays if required.

    The total duration of the program would be 750 hours during which the management would be conducting rigorous courses in various functional domains and covering industry-relevant elective courses.

    Another part of this program is a one week an international immersion program to provide a complete understanding of the global business environment, and the participants will get the opportunity to widen their network with like-minded professionals.

    Eligibility Criteria for the EMBA program

    To be eligible for the EMBA program by IIM Amritsar, the candidate must:

      • Hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with consistent academic performance

     

    • Have a minimum of three years of progressive work experience in a managerial/entrepreneurial/professional role as of May 2021 post completing their graduation.

     

    Entrance exams accepted by IIM Amritsar for the program:

     

     

    • IAAT

     

     

    Application process

    The application process is a two-stage process:

    • Aspirants can appear for any of the above mentioned entrance exams and apply for the program with a valid score. The last date to apply for the same is 31st January 2021.
    • Shortlisted candidates would be then called for the next round of the admission process that is the Personal interview or PI and WAT or Writing Ability Test.

    During the final selection, higher weightage is given to the PI- WAT score, academics, and work experience than the CAT or Entrance test score.

    Program details

     

    • Course fees: The fees for the two -year Executive MBA program is Rs. 9.50 lakhs.

     

