IIFT Graduates get set and go

What is one of the most exciting events in the process of graduation? Would you say projects, case studies, internships, or campus activities? But none of them can compete with corporate placements for the outgoing batch.

The time of the year when recruiters visit colleges looking for prospective employees is one of the most anxious moments for candidates waiting to be placed in a company. And the final offer from a conglomerate is the culminating point in a student’s tenure in college.

IIFT (The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade) stands at the summit when it comes to churning out the most competent graduates the industry has seen.

IIFT’s 2020 batch has just issued its recruitment status. And the premier institution is extremely jubilant too. The actualization of more than a hundred top companies offering appointments here makes the placement schedule a complete success.

The list includes such big names like McKinsey & Company, HDFC Bank, and Reckitt Benckiser who have made their maiden offer at IIFT this year. Although there was a dip in the maximum offer in a global company, the comprehensive average offer has crossed the previous years’ records.

The campus boasts the presence of various sectors including BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance), Consulting, Analytics, IT, FMCG (fast moving Consumer Goods) and FMCD (Fast Moving Consumer Durables), Supply Chain, Media, Telecom, Energy, Trade, Transport, Strategy and General Management, Consumer Services, E-Commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Realty, Strategy and Consulting

Over 125 companies made their presence and more than ninety of them proffered pre-placement offers in IIFT’s recruitment drive, which was the same as last year’s.

The top annual salary offered to an IIFT graduate in the country is approximately forty-six and a half lakh rupees.

The maximum annual salary in global placements offered at IIFT is seventy-five lakh rupees. (This is a dip of twenty-lakh rupees from previous years’ average of $150,000 or ₹ 1 crore).

The mean comprehensive annual package has crossed over twenty lakh rupees – a jump from ₹ 20.07 lakhs to ₹ 20.48 lakhs from previous years.

The mean comprehensive annual package offered to the MBA(IB) programme rose by twenty thousand rupees – from ₹ 18 lakhs last year to ₹ 18. 20 lakhs this year.

The recruitment arena was electrified by the presence of several dominant companies who came back this year, which include ABFRL, Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bain Capability Network, Citibank, GE, Goldman Sachs, HT Media, ICICI Bank, JPMC, KPMG, Louis Dreyfus, Maersk Line, Shell, Tata Metaliks, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro Technologies and Yes Bank.

IIFT also attracted companies who made their inaugural presence in the recruitment scene like HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Federal Bank, McKinsey & Company, Biocon, Reckitt Benckiser, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Signify, Cremica, HMS Bergbau AG, Star Global LLC, Delhivery, Ninjacart, Sobha Realty, JSW, Media.net, Polestar, Virtusa, Birlasoft, and Tech Mahindra.

The placements were done in a good mix of sectors which included Consulting, IT, Analytics roles, FMCG/FMCD, etc.

The final offers to candidates came like a breath of fresh air to students in terms of the prominence and size of recruiters, salary packages offered, industries they were placed in, and much more.

The students seemed ecstatic and stimulated over the magnificent fruition of their efforts. The overall atmosphere was one of euphoria, well earned by each of the graduates.

