IGNOU, New Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for Academic Associate, Consultant and Senior Consultant, Before 15 January

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has come out with the latest job notification calling out interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Consultant/ Consultant/ Academic Associate in the Discipline of Economics in the School of Social Sciences (SOSS).

Therefore, the interested candidates are advised to visit the official website ignou.ac.in and fill the application form in the prescribed format that has been made available on the official website. The candidates should make sure that they complete the application process before the last date i.e. 15th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

In the latest IGNOU recruitment process, there are three vacancies for the posts of Academic Associate, Consultant and Senior Consultant.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

NAME OF THE POST EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION Academic Associate The candidates should possess a Master’s Degree in Economics with a minimum of 55% marks (50% if the candidates belong to SC/ST/ OBC (non-creamy)) and NET qualified/ PhD as per UGC guidelines. Consultant The candidates should have a Master Degree in Economics with a minimum of 55% marks (50% in case of the candidates belonging to SC/ST/ OBC(non-creamy)) and NET qualified/ PhD as per UGC guidelines. They are also required to have a teaching/Research experience of about 5-7 years. Senior Consultant The candidates should have a Master Degree in Economics with a minimum of 55% marks (50% in case of the candidates belonging to SC/ST/ OBC(non-creamy). They are also expected to have a teaching or experience in research of minimum 10 years.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit for the various posts in the recruitment process of IGNOU is 69 years.

PAY SCALE

For the post of Academic Associate, the monthly salary is Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000

For the post of Consultant, the monthly salary is Rs 40,000 to Rs. 60,000

For the post of Senior Consultant, the monthly salary is Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 70,000

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected under IGNOU Recruitment 2020 on the basis of the performance in the Interview.

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates will have to submit their resume, which should include all the academic qualification, experience and other information. The CV should be sent to the email kbarik@ignou.ac.in

A copy of the mail should also be sent to the email id directorsoss@ignou.ac.in

The subject line should mention ‘Application for Consultant in Economics Discipline’, and this should be sent before the 15th of January 2020

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date of completing the application process of IGNOU recruitment?

Answer: The last date for submitting the applications is 15th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in IGNOU recruitment?

Answer: 3 vacancies for the posts of Academic Associate, Consultant and Senior Consultant.

Question: What is the age limit for the posts in the IGNOU recruitment?

Answer: The maximum age limit is 69 years.

Question: What is the selection process for the posts in IGNOU recruitment?

Answer: The selection process comprises of a Personal Interview.

