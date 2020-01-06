Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 24 Office Attendants Post at hckrecruitment.nic.in

The Kerala High Court has shared its latest job notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Office Attendant. So, the candidates who are willing to apply for post can visit the official website and complete the application process within the last date given by the officials i.e. 22nd January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The last date for submitting the online application is 22nd January 2020 .

The last date for the payment of the application fee and downloading the challan for offline payment of the Step II process is till the 31st January 2020.

The starting date of the payment process of the application fee through offline 3/2/2020 mode at SBI branches is 3rd February 2020.

The last date for the payment of application fee through offline mode is 10th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 24 vacancies for the post of Office Attendants.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the post of Office Attendant should have passed SSLC or other equivalent courses.

The candidates should note that they should not have acquired graduation.

AGE LIMIT

In order to apply for the posts of Office Attendant, the candidates should have a minimum age of 18 years and the age should not exceed 38 years. The candidates who are born between 2nd January 1983 and 1st January 2001 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply as per published in the advertisement

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written examination and Personal Interview

APPLICATION FEE

For the candidates belonging to the UR category the application fee is Rs 400/-. However, there is no application fee for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST category and no application fee for the ex- servicemen as well.

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will receive a salary of 16500 – 35700/- per month

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website of the Kerala High Court i.e.www.hckrecruitment.nic.in

After reaching the main page of the website, they can click on the link which includes the advertisement related to the recruitment process of the Kerala High Court

The candidates can then search for the link of the application form

They can then duly fill it by providing all the required information and details and then download and take a printout of the same

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date of the application process of Kerala High Court recruitment?

Answer: The last for submitting the applications is 22nd January 2020

Question: What is the pay scale for the post of Office Attendant?

Answer: The pay-scale for the above vacancies is 16,500 – 35,700/-

Question: What is the application fee for the Kerala High Court recruitment?

Answer: UR- Rs 400/-

SC/ST/Ex-serviceman- NIL

Question: What is the official recruitment portal of Kerala High Court recruitment?

Answer: The official recruitment website is www.hckrecruitment.nic.in.

