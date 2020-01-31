IGNOU Admissions 2020: Application for January Session Closing Today on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Admissions 2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s, IGNOU Application process for all UG, PG Courses will end on January 31, 2020. Aspirants who still have not enrolled in the programs can do so by completing the registration process through the official website of IGNOU.

Previously the last date of registration was January 20, 2020. The dates were shifted to January 31, 2020, later. The application link is available on the official website ignou.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria and Fees:

Course Eligibility Total Fees/ year BA 10+2 or BPP from IGNOU INR 2,700 B. Sc 10+2 with science subjects INR 4,500 MA Any graduate degree INR 6,000 M. Sc B.Sc. degree in a relevant field. INR 16,200 M.Com B.Com. Degree INR 7,500 MBA Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks INR. 37,800

Steps to fill the application form:

Mentioned below is the process of online filling of the application form.

First, log on to the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Find the link “IGNOU Admissions 2020” which is accessible on the website home page

You will be directed to a new page where you will find the “New Registration” link.

Sign up to create your account on the portal. Your registration number and password will be created.

Fill in the form entering all the required details and upload the necessary documents and photograph and signature.

Proceed with the fee payment through online or offline mode, as applicable and submit the form.

Save a preview copy of the page for future reference.

Application Fee:

Candidates can pay the registration fee of INR 400/- (for unreserved candidates) through Demand Draft in favour of IGNOU, payable at the City of the Regional Centre (New Delhi for PGCMDM). Reserved category (SC/ST) candidates are exempted from the registration fee paid. For further details and updates, candidates must visit the official site of IGNOU or refer to the official notification.

