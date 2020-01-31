IGNOU MBA & B.Ed Exam 2020: NTA Application Process to start Today on ntaignou.nic.in

IGNOU MBA & B.Ed Exam 2020

National Testing Agency, NTA will start the application procedure for IGNOU MBA and B. Ed Exam 2020 from January 31, 2020, onwards. The Indira Gandhi Currently, IGNOU serves the scholastic objectives of more than 3 million students in the nation and in the world through 21 Institutes and set-up of 67 regional hubs, around 2,667 learner support centers and 29 foreign partner organizations.

It offers about 228 certificate courses, diploma, degree and doctoral programs. Applicants who will show up for the assessment can apply for the test through the official site of NTA IGNOU at ntaignou.nic.in. The last date to apply for the assessment will be till February 29, 2020.

Important Dates:

Start date of application January 31, 2020 End date of application February 29, 2020 Admit Card release date April 1, 2020 Test date April 29, 2020 Release of result May 10, 2020

Exam Pattern:

The test will consist of four parts-

General Awareness,

English Language,

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning questions.

The paper will be consisting of a total of 200 questions.

Application Fee:

Candidates should pay Rs 600/ – as assessment charges through online mode. While applying for the assessment, applicants must choose four assessment centres as preferences. For more related details to the application process applicants can visit the official site of NTA IGNOU.

Educational Qualification:

MBA: For admission to MBA courses, the base capability of an applicant ought to be graduate (counting Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretary ship) with 50% grades for unreserved category /45% for other categories according to the government of India rules.

B. Ed: For admission to B. Ed courses, the base capability of a competitor might be either graduate or postgraduate in sciences/sociologies/commerce/humanity with 50 percent marks. Those students who have B. Tech or BE in engineering and technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics and 55 percent score can likewise apply. The trained in-administration teachers in primary school can likewise apply in the mentioned test.

