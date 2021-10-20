Placements at IFMR GSB: The key to successful placements lies in its customised career services

As we ease into the second year of the pandemic, we clock in yet another year of hybrid work, learning, and teaching, with more clarity now than ever before. From March 2020, IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University (IFMR GSB) closed two successful placement seasons, summer internships, and continues to prepare their MBA students with a vision for the future. Remaining steadfast amidst the uncertainties paved the way for the MBA batches of 2020 and 2021, with students walking away with some of the best offers from reputable global organisations.

In the face of adversity, IFMR GSB seized the opportunities that come with crisis and adapted seamlessly to the digital world of today, minimising risks and exploring new terrains in the world of management. With a dedicated Corporate Relations and Career Services team, the MBA programme grew in stature with an impressive summer internship and placement report card. The 175 member batch was placed across 40 high-level recruiters, including leading financial organisations like CRISIL, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase, Deloitte, Barclays, ANZ among many others.

The average CTC stood at 9.5 LPA for the MBA batch of 2020, and grew to 10 LPA for the next batch — a feat that reassured students that customised career services and aligning student interests with academic goals were the right ingredients for two consecutive commendable placement seasons.

Underpinned by strength in Finance

The BFSI sector was the most sought-after sector during the recent placement drive at IFMR GSB as it witnessed a majority of the batch choosing this sector as their ideal career path. Most organisations coming in for placements were highly impressed by the students’ understanding of a dynamic workplace, their collaborative efforts, and their combined talent, further strengthened by IFMR GSB’s legacy of providing premium Finance Education, well-designed to prepare students for the complex world of business.

IFMR Graduate School 2019-2021 Batch Highlights:

An enviable student ratio, 61% of the class were male and 39% were female.

Diversity extended far beyond boundaries for the MBA batch of 2021. 61% of the batch had work experience of less than 1 year; 18% of the batch had work experience ranging from 13 to 24 months, and the rest of 21% had work experience of more than 24 months.

A one-of-a-kind MBA programme, the batch also included students from other streams apart from finance and commerce. 49% of the students hailed from an engineering background; 39% belonged to commerce, 9% to arts and humanities, and 3% to other streams.

Key Highlights of IFMR Graduate School of Business Placements:

98% of the students accepted job offers from leading organisations.

Despite the challenging year of the pandemic, the average CTC of the batch 2019-2021 rose to INR 10 lakhs per annum.

The average CTC of the top 10% students placed was recorded at 14.6 lakhs per annum, whereas for the top 25%, the average CTC was 13.4 lakhs per annum. All of them were hired by a significant number of finance, consulting and technology giants.

20% of the students were recruited by the top four Global US Banks.

31% of the recruiters were first-time recruiters.

The industry division stood majorly inclined towards the BFSI sector at 53%; the next industry was IT with 29% comprising reputable tech companies. The consulting sector stood at 16%, while the rest included 2% from a gamut of leading and upcoming industries.

Some of the top recruiters at the campus included leading organisations like The World Bank, Deloitte, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, Wipro, IDFC First Bank, Citi, Accenture, Societe Generale, Cognizant, HCL, Samunnati, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Crisil, Infosys, Northern Arc, EY, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America.

Beyond the finance domain, IFMR GSB also attracted recruiters from the manufacturing, e-commerce and e-learning industries. These industries, despite being significantly impacted by the pandemic, actively participated and recruited some of IFMR GSB’s best MBA graduates of 2021.

From IFMR GSB’s eight-week long Summer Internship to the final placement, the Corporate Relations and Career Services team there look at a well-rounded progression for every student. Despite these uncertain times, IFMR GSB students are well-prepared to join the workforce and face the challenges of the future workplace with confidence, owing to special focus on immersive, real-world challenges, industry-oriented courses, well-curated partnerships and programmes that ensure this well-rounded progression. In line with their mission statement, IFMR GSB graduates truly are living preparing for an unpredictable future, while carving a niche for themselves in the world of business.

