A senior delegation from the Technological University of the Shannon recently visited New Delhi to enhance existing educational partnerships and explore new opportunities. Led by TUS President Prof. Vincent Cunnane and Vice President of Internationalisation & Alumni, Donnacha McNamara, the delegation engaged with institutions such as Amity University, Bennett University, Geeta University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Hindu College. The visit aimed to promote student exchange programs and establish new collaborations with Indian institutions, further solidifying Ireland’s reputation as a leading destination for higher education.

In celebration of TUS’s expanding community of South Asian students, the delegation participated in a panel discussion and a presentation. A networking event was also organized, bringing together influential Indian educational leaders and institutions, providing a platform to showcase the university’s accomplishments in applied learning, industry integration, and innovation. During the presentation, TUS highlighted its QS 5-Star status and reaffirmed its dedication to fostering partnerships that ensure Indian students receive both academic excellence and valuable industry experience.

Speaking about the visit, TUS President Prof. Vincent Cunnane stated, “TUS is dedicated to building global partnerships that enhance educational experiences and make a positive impact on society. Our collaboration with partners in India underscores our commitment to providing Indian students with a well-rounded, industry-focused education that prepares them for the challenges of the future.”

Echoing his thoughts, TUS Vice President Donnacha McNamara added “We were delighted to engage with our partners in New Delhi and celebrate shared values of excellence, innovation, and global integration. We are highly focused at converging efforts in supporting the pursuit for quality higher education by Indian students and look forward to further collaborations notably within the areas of dual and blended programs.

The delegation also highlighted TUS’s specialized programs for Indian students in fields such as IT, Pharma, Data Analytics, Business Analytics, and Engineering. These programs combine research-driven education with practical industry experience, offering small class sizes and applied learning. Programs like Digital Marketing and Analytics and Product Design Control provide placement opportunities, allowing students to gain hands-on exposure to the industry.

This visit reflects TUS’s ongoing commitment to expanding its Indian student community. Currently, over 350 South Asian students are enrolled at TUS, with numbers expected to rise due to the growing demand for industry-relevant programs, a welcoming and safe environment, and strong graduate employability. The visit has also enhanced access for Indian students to world-class educational resources and career development opportunities, while fostering potential collaborations between Indian institutions and TUS.

About Technological University of the Shannon (TUS)

The Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) is Ireland’s first cross-regional university, serving over 15,000 students across seven campuses, with its primary campuses in Limerick and Athlone. TUS has earned a QS 5-Star rating, achieving the highest possible score in all evaluated categories. As a leading institution in technology and innovation, TUS is dedicated to providing world-class education, research, and industry partnerships. With an emphasis on excellence and collaboration, TUS equips students to become forward-thinking leaders and innovators in their chosen fields.

To know more, visit: https://tus.ie/

