IFMR GSB bags recruitments from four out of five top American banks

IFMR Graduate School of Business School (IFMR-GSB), is a part of Krea University. IFMR has seen an enhancement in average salaries for graduates of its two-year program this year.

A good number of recruiters from the finance, consulting, and technology sectors have recruited over eighty percent of IFMR’s graduates. Most graduates of the past three years – between 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 batches – received placements from finance, consulting, and technology sectors. Students have grabbed positions in financial strategy, business management, risk management, data analytics, compliance and governance, and financial control from leading companies this year.Despite the ongoing pandemic and recovering economy, average salaries have increased by ten percent this year.

What is different this season?

The top five banks in the US – JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citi – have jointly recruited more than forty graduates, which consists of over twenty-five percent of the students placed so far.

Average Salary of past four years:

Year Finance + Consulting Finance + Consulting + TechFin 2017-18 10.4 Lakhs 9.9 Lakhs 2018-19 10.3 Lakhs 10.2 Lakhs 2019-20 10.3 Lakhs 10.1 Lakhs 2020-21* 11.4 Lakhs 10.9 Lakhs

* upto the present

Ten of the big corporations -JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Société Générale, Citi, Deloitte, IDFC First Bank, Accenture, Cognizant, Wipro, and HCL Technologies have recruited five or more IFMR GSB graduates this year. Other big recruiters include Barclays, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HDFC Bank, EY, KPMG, and Crisil.

Krea University

Creating leaders in economics and finance

In continuation of IFMR GSB’s strong legacy in finance, Krea University has attracted a good number of leaders from finance and economics to its leadership team to best owdecisive guidance.

Who are the experts?

N Vaghul (former Chairman of ICICI Bank Ltd)

Raghuram Rajan (the 23rd RBI Governor)

Seshasayee (former Chairman of IndusInd Bank)

Raghu Sundaram (Dean of NYU Stern School of Business)

Rajiv C Lochan (MD, Sundaram Finance)

Industry stalwarts part of Krea’s Governing Council:

Anand Mahindra (Chairman of Mahindra Group)

S Ramadorai (former vice-chairperson of Tata Consultancy Services)

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Chairperson & MD of Biocon Limited)

Aditya Mittal (President, CFO, and CEO of Arcelor Mittal Europe)

PR Venkatarama Raja (Vice Chairman, MD & CEO of Ramco Systems)

Rajiv Memani (Chairman, CEO of EY India)

Anu Aga (Former Chairperson of Thermax Ltd)

Cyril Shroff (Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas)

Sajjan Jindal (Chairman & MD of JSW Group of companies)

Dheeraj G Hinduja (Chairman of Ashok Leyland)

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Professional Learning at Krea University and former Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, finds technologies such as analytics and artificial intelligence, cyber forensics, robotics, and blockchain are redefining the financial services landscape, and experiential learning is becoming a key component of learning in the new context. He says that IFMR-GSB is increasingly becoming the go-to institution for students pursuing a career in technology-driven financial services in areas spanning strategy, operations, marketing, core finance, FinTech, and TechFin.

According to Mr. Ramkumar, McKinsey published a report titled ‘India’s turning point’ highlighting the next-generation financial services’ potential to add $335 billion to India’s GDP by 2030. This potential presents a great opportunity for IFMR-GSB and its students in the upcoming years to shape this industry, both in India and globally.

Dr. Shobha Das, Dean at IFMR GSB – Krea University, elaborated on the need to prepare the students for contingencies with the ongoing pandemic and incertitude. She said that the challenges of the pandemic have put businesses around the world on a transformative stage.

Both the faculty and students at IFMR GSB are learning to adapt to the new modes of learning, networking, and community building. IFMR GSB prepares its students not only for jobs at graduation but also for jobs of the future.

Going by the ethos of Krea University, IFMR GSB prepares managers for an unpredictable world, enriched by Krea’s pioneering Interwoven Learning, diverse faculty cohort, and futuristic curriculum. When IFMR GSB graduates join the workforce, they thrive, regardless of challenging the environments.

Dr. Amit Das, Chairperson – Admissions stated that IFMR has consistently raised the quality of its entering cohort by commanding higher test score cutoffs and more rigorous requirements for undergraduate academic performance. The IFMR GSB management engages in insisting on student quality. This pursual for excellence has its windfalls in attracting recruiters like the Indian arms of US and European banks. The foreign banks comprise an increasing proportion of the IFMR GSB recruitments.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IFMR Graduate School of Business Admissions 2020-22

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More