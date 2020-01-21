AMU Revised Examination Dates Released on amu.ac.in; Exam Starts on 30th Jan 2020

AMU Revised Examination Dates

AMU semester end examination revised exam dates has been released by the Aligarh Muslim University, AMU. Due to the students protest and violence, the exam dates got postpones whereas earlier it was scheduled to be held in December 2019.

The students were given an extended winter vacation in an announcement done by the University. The examination will begin from 30th January 2020 as per the new schedule released by the official notification given by the University.

Examination for Faculties of Law, Commerce, Management Studies, Science, Life Sciences, and Agricultural Sciences are scheduled to start from January 30, 2020. The schedule has been released by the Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examinations, AMU.

The official web page to get more details on the AMU AMU Revised Examination Dates and to download the same is https://www.amu.ac.in/ .

Steps to download AMU Revised Examination Dates:

Visit the official website of AMU as mentioned above.

Click on the “AMU Revised Examination Dates” link on homepage.

Check and download the AMU Revised Examination Dates in the form of a PDF file.

Take a print of the AMU Revised Examination Dates for future reference.

The remaining examinations for Faculty of Unani Medicine and Z H College of Engineering and Technology, except for B. Tech and B.E final year would begin from February 27, 20202. Also, the examinations for Faculty of Medicine will begin from February 1, 2020. Final Year B. Tech and B.E examination have been scheduled to begin from February 10, 2020. The examinations for Faculties of International Studies, Arts, Social Sciences and Theology, Polytechnics and the Community College would all begin from February 3, 2020.

The timing of the examination will remain the same. Candidates must keep visiting the official AMU website for more updates and timely information on the semester examination.

