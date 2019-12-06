ICSE ISC Time Table 2020 Released at cisce.org, Steps to Check CISCE ICSE, ISC Exam Schedule

December is already here, and it is almost time for students to intensify their class 10th and 12th board examination preparations.

One of the essential components of a sound preparation strategy is to know the dates of the exams and the prioritise the subjects accordingly.

These exams are of utmost importance because they play a crucial role in determining the future of a student’s career.

Usually, the board examinations are conducted in the month of February and April, but the actual dates vary according to the board who is conducting the examination. There is a crucial update for the students who will be appearing for the ICSE and ISC examinations.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which is the education board responsible for conducting the ICSE and ISC examinations, has released the date sheet for the 2020 version of these examinations.

The date sheet has been released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations on its official website @ www.cisce.org. Students who will be appearing for either of the ISC or ICSE examinations this year, must log-on to the official website of CISCE and download the date sheet to help them plan their preparations.

CISCE Date Sheet 2020: Important Information

The date sheet for ISC exams 2020 and ICSE exams 2020 has been released on 5 th December 2019.

December 2019. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE) which is conducted for class 10 th students will be held from 27 th February 2020 to 30 th March 2020.

students will be held from 27 February 2020 to 30 March 2020. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Examination will be conducted from 3 rd February 2020 onwards and will end on 31 st March 2020.

February 2020 onwards and will end on 31 March 2020. The examination duration for both the exams will vary between 2 hours and 3 hours, depending on the subject.

The exams will commence from either 9.00 AM or 11.00 AM depending on the subject and type of examination.

CISCE Date Sheet 2020: How to download

Here are the steps that the students must follow to download their date sheet for ICSE Exams 2020 or ISC Exams 2020: –

Log-on to the official website of Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations @ cisce.org.

Under the downloads or examinations section locate the latest updates section.

Here, click on the respective link for the date sheet which you wish to download.

Now, the date sheet will be displayed on your screen. Download it and save on your computer.

Also, take a print-out for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – ICSE ISC 2020

Question: From where can I download the official date sheet for ISC exams 2020?

Answer: Students can download their ISC exams 2020 date sheet from the official website of Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations @ www.cisce.org.

Question: When will the ICSE exams 2020 for Class 10th commence?

Answer: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE) will commence from 27th February 2020 and will go on till 30th March 2020.

Question: What are the timings of the ISC exams 2020?

Answer: Depending on the subject, the exams for ISC 2020 will commence from 9.00 AM or 11.00 AM onwards, depending on the subject.

Question: What will be the timing of the examination?

Answer: The exams will be conducted between 9 AM to 11 AM.

