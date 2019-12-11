ICAR Recruitment 2019 for the Post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF): Walk-in-Interview on 17th December

ICAR- National Research Centre on meat (NRCM) has notified the interested candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF). The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can appear for the walk-in-interview that will be held on 17th of December 2019.

VACANCY DETAILS AND IMPORTANT DATES

As per the latest notification, there is 1 post for the Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

The walk-in interview for the recruitment is scheduled on 17th December 2019

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should have a degree of Master of Science in Microbiology/ Biotechnology. The candidates should have qualified NET with two years of experience in research, or they should have a Master’s degree in Veterinary Microbiology/ Veterinary Public Health/ Biotechnology/ Veterinary Pathology or should have Master of Technology in Biotechnology/ Master of Pharmacy.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit for the post is given below:

For the men candidates, the age limit is 35 years

For the women candidates, the age limit is 40 years

SALARY

For the first 2 years, the salary for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) is Rs 31,000 along with the House Rent Allowance (HRA) and for the 3rd year the salary is Rs 35,000+ House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per the rules if in case suitable accommodation is not provided to the selected candidate

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

The candidates have to appear for a walk-in-interview which will be conducted on 17 th December 2019

December 2019 The position that is advertised under the Post Codes 1 is temporary with the project

The candidates who are appearing for the interview have to report the venue at 10 AM

VENUE: ICAR- National Research Centre on Meat, Chengicherla, Hyderabad- 500092

The candidates are advised to check the qualification criteria as only the candidates with the fulfilling qualification will be allowed to appear for the interview

The candidates should bring the following documents while coming for the interview:

Print out of the application form Self-attested copies of certificates proving the age, qualification, experience etc. Original documents for verification purpose

