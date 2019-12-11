Central Bank of India SO 2019 Admit Card Released on ibpsonline.ibps.in, Download before 21st Dec

Central Bank of India SO 2019 Admit Card

The admit card for the exam of Central Bank of India SO 2019 exam has been out by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates applied for this SO 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website.

This 2019 recruitment exam is being held by the Central Bank of India for fulfilling the requirement of 74 SO (Specialist Officer) Posts. The deadline to submit the application through online mode was 21st November 2019.

The admit card will contain all the details regarding the exam like exam date, time, venue etc. Candidates must read all the details and instructions mentioned on the admit card and must bring it to notice if any discrepancy found.

The official website to get more updates on the Central Bank SO 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.ibps.in .

Steps to download the Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the SO 2019 admit card.

Take a print of the SO 2019 admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2019 Download Link.

Important Dates:

Name of the Events Dates Online Application Started 30th October 2019 Last Date for Online Application 21st November 2019 Tentative Date of On-line Examination 21st December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Information Technology JMGS I – 26

Security Officer MMGS III – 1

Security Officer JMGS I – 9

Risk Manager MMGS III – 6

Risk Manager MMGS II – 6

Financial Analyst/Credit Officer MMGS II – 10

Economist MMGS II – 1

CDO/Chief Data Scientist SMGS IV – 1

Data Analyst MMGS III – 3

Analytics-Senior Manager MMGS III – 2

Data Engineer MMGS III – 2

Data Architect MMGS III – 2

CA/Credit Officer MMGS III – 5

The admit card is downloadable by entering candidate’s credentials like registration number and the date of birth. Candidates would be able to download their hall ticket from 10th to 21st December 2019.

