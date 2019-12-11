HP TET Answer Key 2019 Released for Medical, Arts, Non-medical, LT, D.El.Ed. and Shastri, Steps How to Download Answer Key PDF

There is a crucial piece of information for the candidates aspiring to work as a teacher in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

As per the latest information notified on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) for all the candidates who appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) organised between 10th November 2019 to 24th November 2019.

As per the new update available on the official website of HPBOSE, the answer keys for the HPTET 2019 have now been published.

The provisional answer key for HPTET 2019 has been released for the following subjects, i.e. Medical, Arts, Non-medical, LT, D.El.Ed., and Shastri. So, the candidates must log-on to the official website of HPBOSE @ www.hpbose.org and download the answer key as soon as possible.

This will help them calculate their estimated score and also identify any errors with the answer key. If the candidates find any errors in the answer key, then they can raise an objection with HPBOSE. In order to raise an objection, a representation must be submitted along with the essential documentary evidence to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com.

The last date for raising objections to the HPTET Answer Key 2019 is 14th December 2019. Thereafter the link will be deactivated, and the candidates will not be able to raise any objections.

Once, all the objections are received by the HPBOSE, they will be assessed, and if found correct, the necessary changes will be introduced in the answer key. Thereafter, the final result and the final answer key for HPTET 2019 will be released at a later date by the HPBOSE.

HPTET Answer Key 2019: How to download

Log-on to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education @ hpbose.org.

Now, when the home page of the website opens located the link “HPTET 2019 Answer Key.”

This will direct you to a new page where the HPTET2019 Answer Key will be displayed.

You must download the answer key and also take a printout for reference.

If there are any issues or errors in the answer key, raise an objection through official channels.

HPTET 2019 : Important Dates

S. No. Event Date 1 HPTET 2019 Exam 10th November 2019, 12th November 2019, 17th November 2019 and 24th November 2019 2 HPTET 2019 provisional answer key released 10th December 2019 3 Last date to raise objections to HPTET 2019 Answer Key 14th December 2019 4 HPTET 2019 final result and answer key To be announced

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – HP TET Answer Key 2019

Question: When is the last date to raise objections to HPTET Answer Key 2019?

Answer: The last date for raising objections to the HPTET Answer Key 2019 is 14th December 2019

Question: What can the candidates do to raise objections to the provisional answer key?

Answer: In order to raise an objection, a representation must be submitted along with the essential documentary evidence to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com.

Question: From where can the candidates download the provisional answer key?

Answer: Candidates must log-on to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education @ www.hpbose.org to download the answer key.

Question: For which subjects has the provisional answer key for HPTET 2019 been released?

Answer: The provisional answer key has been released for Medical, Arts, Non-medical, LT, D.El.Ed., and Shastri.

