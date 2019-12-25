UPTET 2020 Exam Updates: Exam Cancelled on 18th Jan; Official Notification to be Released Soon on upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2020 Exam Updates

There is still no update by UP Basic Education Board announcing any official update on UPTET 2019 Exam Date. The candidates who are planning to appear in the examination are required not to fall prey to any fraudulent news of the UPTET exam on January 18, 2020, that is doing the rounds on social media platforms. As per the update by UPTET 2019 examination which shall be conducted on the mentioned date as no official notice updated yet.

The examination is planned to be carried on December 22, 2019, but unfortunately was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances. According to the update the new dates would be declared later on the official site at updeled.gov.in. So also keep eagle eyes on the website and it can be announced any minute soon.

Also, the admit card details shall be released by the Board on December 12, 2019, and almost 16 lakh candidates have enrolled themselves for the examination.

The official website to get more updates is http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/ .

Important dates-

Particulars Dates Earlier dates the Examination Dates – December 22, 2019

Exam Pattern-

The examination will include two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be carried for candidates who want to teach Class 1 to 5 and Paper-II will be convoyed for candidates who want to teach Class 6 to 8. More details of examination check notification.

Selection Criteria-

The examination shall be a written exam and followed by the next step which is document verification. Note that candidates have to give written exam and also appear for the document verification process. Also, the new dates will soon be declared by the Board.

We wish all the best to the candidates for their exams. keep working hard and stay calm until the results are up.

For notably, details candidates shall review the official notification and stay updated through our page.

