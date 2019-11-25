DBATU Raigad Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 09 Vacancies on 27th November, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University is a state Technical University by the Government of Maharashtra. The University has issued job notification for the recruitment to the posts of Sports Assistant, Clerk cum Typist, and Driver. The interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 27th November 2019.

Important date:

Date of walk-in-interview – 27th November 2019.

Vacancy details:

Sports Assistant – 2.

Clerk cum Typist – 5.

Driver – 2.

Short job summary:

Educational qualifications:

Sports Assistant – the candidate should have a bachelor in physical education degree from any recognized university or institution. The candidates having prior experience will be preferred.

– the candidate should have a bachelor in physical education degree from any recognized university or institution. The candidates having prior experience will be preferred. Clerk cum Typist – the candidate should have a graduate degree from any discipline. The candidate should have 40 words per minute typing speed in English and 30 words per minute in Marathi and knowledge of computer.

– the candidate should have a graduate degree from any discipline. The candidate should have 40 words per minute typing speed in English and 30 words per minute in Marathi and knowledge of computer. Driver– the candidate should have passed 10th standard from any recognized board with a light motor vehicle or heavy motor vehicle and having 3 years experience.

Salary:

The candidate who will be selected for the above-mentioned posts will get a salary of Rs.16000/- per month (Sports Assistant), Rs.9000/- per month (Clerk cum Typist), and Rs. 10000/- per month (driver).

How to apply:

The eligible and interested candidates can apply on registrar@dbatu.ac.in to attend the walk-in-interview along with original documents and personal bio-data on 27th November 2019 at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Vidyavihar Lonere, District Raigad – 402103, Maharashtra.

