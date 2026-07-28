The MBA admissions season for 2026 has officially begun, and ICFAI Business School (IBS) is among the first leading B-schools to open its application window. Registrations for IBSAT 2026 commenced on July 1, 2026, inviting aspiring management professionals to apply for its flagship MBA and PGPM programmes offered across nine IBS campuses in India.

What makes IBSAT particularly attractive is that it serves as a single gateway to multiple campuses. Instead of submitting separate applications, candidates can apply once and be considered for admissions across the IBS network.

Who Should Apply?

IBSAT 2026 has been designed for a wide range of aspirants.

Whether you’re:

A final-year undergraduate student preparing for MBA admissions,

A graduate from Commerce, Engineering, Science, Arts or any other discipline,

A working professional with 2–3 years of experience looking to accelerate your career, or

A Chartered Accountant planning to move into management,

the examination offers an opportunity to compete for admission into IBS’ management programmes.

Candidates who already possess valid CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC™ or GMAT™ (2024 onwards) scores can also participate in the admission process without appearing for IBSAT.

How Does the IBS Admission Process Work?

Unlike admission processes that rely solely on entrance test scores, IBS follows a multi-stage evaluation that attempts to assess both academic ability and managerial potential.

Stage Process Step 1 Complete the online application by paying the application fee of ₹1,800. Step 2 Appear for IBSAT 2026 in December 2026 or submit a valid CAT / XAT / NMAT by GMAC™ / GMAT™ score. Step 3 Candidates are shortlisted based on entrance test performance. Step 4 Shortlisted candidates attend the Selection Process at IBS Hyderabad in February 2027, comprising a Micro Presentation and Personal Interview. Step 5 Campus allocation is carried out based on graduation performance and selection scores. Step 6 Selected candidates confirm admission by completing the fee payment.

The Micro Presentation is one of the distinctive components of the IBS selection process, allowing candidates to demonstrate communication skills, clarity of thought and analytical ability before the interview panel.

₹10 Crore Scholarship Pool Announced

To support deserving students, IBS has announced one of the largest scholarship initiatives among private B-schools this admission cycle.

The institute will award 500 scholarships worth ₹2 lakh each, creating a scholarship corpus of ₹10 crore.

Scholarships are available under multiple categories:

Merit holders in IBSAT 2026

High scorers in CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC ™ and GMAT™

Wards of IBS Alumni

Wards of Defence Personnel

Eligible Differently-Abled Candidates

IBSAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The examination is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and consists entirely of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Some important highlights include:

Duration: 2 Hours

Questions: 140

Negative Marking: None

Sectional Time Limits: None

Section-wise Distribution

Section Questions/Marks Verbal Ability 50 Reading Comprehension 30 Quantitative Aptitude 30 Data Adequacy & Interpretation 30 Total 140

The absence of negative marking gives candidates the flexibility to attempt every question without the fear of losing marks for incorrect responses.

National Mock Tests: Win Cash While You Prepare

Preparation for IBSAT has also been made more engaging through a nationwide mock test series.

IBS is organising six National Mock Tests between July and December 2026, giving aspirants the opportunity to benchmark their preparation against peers across the country.

Apart from simulated exam experience, participants also stand a chance to win attractive cash prizes.

Prize Amount First Prize ₹ 2,00,000 Second Prize ₹ 1,00,000 Third Prize ₹ 50,000 4th–100th Prize ₹5,000 each

National Mock Test Schedule

Test Month Date 1 July 25 (Saturday) 2 August 22 (Saturday) 3 September 26 (Saturday) 4 October 24 (Saturday) 5 November 21 (Saturday) 6 December 9 (Wednesday)

Register for the National Mock Test:

Candidates can also attempt a complimentary practice mock test at any time before purchasing the IBSAT application.

Access the Free Mock Test:

MBA & PGPM Programmes Across Nine Campuses

IBS currently offers its flagship management programmes across nine locations in India.

Programme Campuses MBA (2-Year Full-Time) IBS Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Jaipur PGPM (2-Year Full-Time) IBS Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune

According to the institute, all campuses recorded over 90% placements, with the highest package reaching ₹40 LPA. IBS Hyderabad reported an average CTC of ₹15.58 LPA for the top 10% of its graduating batch.

Students also benefit from a 100% case-based pedagogy, a 14-week internship, and experiential learning through Bloomberg and SAP Labs, helping bridge classroom concepts with industry expectations.

For MBA aspirants evaluating private business schools this admission season, IBSAT 2026 offers a comprehensive admission pathway backed by multiple campuses, a structured selection process, merit scholarships, and strong placement outcomes.

With the application window now open, candidates can begin their registration and plan their preparation well ahead of the December examination.

Connect with alumni and students for insights. Join: [Official] IBSAT 2026 | ICFAI Business School (IBS) | MBA/PGP Admissions 2027-29 | PaGaLGuY

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