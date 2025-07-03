Applications for IBSAT 2025, the gateway to nine ICFAI Business School campuses is now open July 1, 2025. IBSAT is a computer-based aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad. It assesses skills in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, vocabulary, reasoning, and reading comprehension—all from the comfort of your home through remote proctoring.
Exemption from IBSAT
Candidates with valid CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC™, or GMAT™ (2023 onwards) scores are exempt from IBSAT but must still fill out the application form. Taking IBSAT, however, makes them eligible for a ₹2 lakh scholarship.
Programs Offered
-
MBA: IBS Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Jaipur
-
PGPM: IBS Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune
Eligibility Criteria
MBA/PGPM (2-Year Program)
-
Graduation (any discipline) with 50%+ marks and English as the medium
-
At least 15 years of education (10+2+3 or 10+2+4)
-
Final-year students can apply (must complete graduation by May 31, 2026)
-
Submit TOEFL/IELTS/NELT scores if not from English-medium background
PhD in Management
-
Graduation with 50%+ and Postgraduation in relevant fields with 55%+
-
Professional qualifications like CFA/CA/CS/CWA also accepted
-
Must meet English proficiency requirements
Selection Process
Shortlisted candidates will be invited for the selection process in February 2026 at IBS Hyderabad. It comprises:
Micro Presentation
-
1-minute prep and 3-minute presentation on a random topic
Personal Interview
-
5–7 minutes, evaluating attitude, communication, awareness, and clarity
Final Admission
Based on past academics, presentation, and interview performance.
Important Dates
-
Applications: July 1 – 3rd week of December 2025
-
Exam Dates: December 27–28, 2025
-
Results: 1st week of January 2026
-
Selection Briefings: Mid-January 2026 (70+ cities)
-
Selection Process: Begins 2nd week of February 2026
IBSAT 2025 Exam Pattern
|Section
|Questions
|Verbal Ability
|50
|Reading Comprehension
|30
|Quantitative Aptitude
|30
|Data Adequacy & Interpretation
|30
|Total
|140
-
Duration: 2 hours
-
No negative marking or sectional time limits
-
Syllabus aligns with national MBA entrance exams
Scholarships Worth ₹10 Crore
IBS offers 500 scholarships of ₹2 lakh each for top IBSAT 2025 performers and other special categories:
-
Wards of IBS alumni
-
Physically challenged candidates
-
Children of defence personnel
Terms:
-
Must qualify IBSAT 2025
-
Scholarships adjusted against the first two fee instalments
-
Withdrawal nullifies scholarship benefit
Mock Tests & National Mock Test Series
-
Free online mocks on ibsindia.org and mobile app
-
National Mock Tests held monthly (Aug–Dec 2025) with prizes up to ₹1 lakh
Campus Highlights
-
30+ years of management education excellence
-
Case-based learning + 14-week internship across 9 campuses
-
Modern facilities, Bloomberg terminals, and SAP access
-
94%+ placements across all campuses
-
Top salaries: ₹41.4L international, ₹22L domestic
-
IBS Hyderabad: AACSB-accredited, NIRF Rank 39, Business Today Rank 22
-
75,000+ alumni; 40% in leadership roles, 10% abroad
Fee Structure (2026–28)
|Campus
|Fee (2 Years)
|IBS Hyderabad
|₹17,01,000
|IBS Bangalore
|₹13,05,000
|Others (Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, etc.)
|₹9,09,000
|IBS Jaipur
|₹8,01,000
|IBS Dehradun
|₹7,02,000
How to Apply
A single IBSAT application allows you to apply to all 9 IBS campuses.
Online:
-
Visit ibsindia.org
-
Fill out the form
-
Pay ₹1800
-
Get login credentials & receive brochure
Offline:
-
Visit the nearest IBS Information Office
-
Fill out form, pay ₹1800
-
Receive credentials and brochure instantly
Contact
IBS Admission Office
Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500082
Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77
Email: [email protected]
Website: ibsindia.org