Applications for IBSAT 2025, the gateway to nine ICFAI Business School campuses is now open July 1, 2025. IBSAT is a computer-based aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad. It assesses skills in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, vocabulary, reasoning, and reading comprehension—all from the comfort of your home through remote proctoring.

Exemption from IBSAT

Candidates with valid CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC™, or GMAT™ (2023 onwards) scores are exempt from IBSAT but must still fill out the application form. Taking IBSAT, however, makes them eligible for a ₹2 lakh scholarship.

Programs Offered

MBA : IBS Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Jaipur

PGPM: IBS Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune

Eligibility Criteria

MBA/PGPM (2-Year Program)

Graduation (any discipline) with 50%+ marks and English as the medium

At least 15 years of education (10+2+3 or 10+2+4)

Final-year students can apply (must complete graduation by May 31, 2026 )

Submit TOEFL/IELTS/NELT scores if not from English-medium background

PhD in Management

Graduation with 50%+ and Postgraduation in relevant fields with 55%+

Professional qualifications like CFA/CA/CS/CWA also accepted

Must meet English proficiency requirements

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for the selection process in February 2026 at IBS Hyderabad. It comprises:

Micro Presentation

1-minute prep and 3-minute presentation on a random topic

Personal Interview

5–7 minutes, evaluating attitude, communication, awareness, and clarity

Final Admission

Based on past academics, presentation, and interview performance.

Important Dates

Applications : July 1 – 3rd week of December 2025

Exam Dates : December 27–28, 2025

Results : 1st week of January 2026

Selection Briefings : Mid-January 2026 (70+ cities)

Selection Process: Begins 2nd week of February 2026

IBSAT 2025 Exam Pattern

Section Questions Verbal Ability 50 Reading Comprehension 30 Quantitative Aptitude 30 Data Adequacy & Interpretation 30 Total 140

Duration: 2 hours

No negative marking or sectional time limits

Syllabus aligns with national MBA entrance exams

Scholarships Worth ₹10 Crore

IBS offers 500 scholarships of ₹2 lakh each for top IBSAT 2025 performers and other special categories:

Wards of IBS alumni

Physically challenged candidates

Children of defence personnel

Terms:

Must qualify IBSAT 2025

Scholarships adjusted against the first two fee instalments

Withdrawal nullifies scholarship benefit

Mock Tests & National Mock Test Series

Free online mocks on ibsindia.org and mobile app

National Mock Tests held monthly (Aug–Dec 2025) with prizes up to ₹1 lakh

Campus Highlights

30+ years of management education excellence

Case-based learning + 14-week internship across 9 campuses

Modern facilities, Bloomberg terminals, and SAP access

94%+ placements across all campuses

Top salaries: ₹41.4L international, ₹22L domestic

IBS Hyderabad: AACSB-accredited , NIRF Rank 39 , Business Today Rank 22

75,000+ alumni; 40% in leadership roles, 10% abroad

Fee Structure (2026–28)

Campus Fee (2 Years) IBS Hyderabad ₹17,01,000 IBS Bangalore ₹13,05,000 Others (Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, etc.) ₹9,09,000 IBS Jaipur ₹8,01,000 IBS Dehradun ₹7,02,000

How to Apply

A single IBSAT application allows you to apply to all 9 IBS campuses.

Online:

Visit ibsindia.org Fill out the form Pay ₹1800 Get login credentials & receive brochure

Offline:

Visit the nearest IBS Information Office

Fill out form, pay ₹1800

Receive credentials and brochure instantly

Contact

IBS Admission Office



Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500082



Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77



Email: [email protected]



Website: ibsindia.org

