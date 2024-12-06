ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced that the last date to apply for IBSAT 2024 is December 18, 2024. The nine IBS campuses offer admission to the MBA/PGPM 2025-27 batch based on the IBSAT application.

IBSAT 2024 is a Remote Proctored Test which can be taken from home scheduled for December 28 and 29, 2024. Similar to the CAT, the test consists of four sections: Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation. It is a 120-minute exam with 140 questions, featuring no negative marking and no sectional time limits. This format makes it an accessible option for those preparing for other management entrance tests. The application fee is ₹1,800.

The top 500 rankers in IBSAT 2024 will be eligible for scholarships of ₹2 lakh each, from a total scholarship pool of ₹10 crore. This offers deserving candidates a valuable opportunity to reduce their financial burden while pursuing an MBA/PGPM at IBS. Additionally, candidates can enhance their preparation with a national-level mock test on December 7th, featuring 100 prizes, including a first prize of ₹1,00,000.

Candidates who have already appeared for, or plan to take, the CAT / NMATbyGMAC™ / XAT / GMAT™ exams are exempt from taking the IBSAT Test, provided their scores are valid and from 2022 onwards. However, it is mandatory to fill out the IBSAT application form.

IBS, a pioneer in management education with 29 years of excellence, has consistently been at the forefront of shaping the careers of future leaders through robust, industry-oriented programs. These programs are enriched by case-based teaching and practical labs with access to Bloomberg and SAP licenses, ensuring a hands-on learning experience. This approach has contributed to IBS campuses achieving an impressive placement rate of over 95% for class of 2024, with the highest CTC 36.76 LPA. Profiles were received by students across sectors such as BFSI, IT Services, Consulting, Manufacturing, and others including e-commerce. The strong industry connections are further reinforced by a vast alumni network of over 70,000 professionals and partnerships with more than 750 corporates for internships and placements, creating a powerful ecosystem for career growth.

Nearly 40% of IBS alumni hold senior management roles, while 10% are working in international positions. Some notable alumni include Santosh Agarwal, CBO at PolicyBazaar.com; Ravinder Tak, CEO at KnoDTec; and Hardik Rajgor, Vice President at Deutsche Bank. For more information, visit ibsindia.org.

IBS Hyderabad, ranked 39th by NIRF and 22nd by Business Today, holds prestigious accreditations such as AACSB, NAAC A++, and PRME. Its world-renowned Case Research Center (CRC) produces award-winning case studies that are used by nearly 900 business schools worldwide.

