The IBS selection process for the MBA/PGPM 2025-27 batch is scheduled for April 5th and 6th, 2025. New applications are now open for all eight IBS campuses except IBS Hyderabad, and aspirants can apply by submitting any National or State-Level Management Test score from 2022 onwards.

To be eligible, applicants must have a minimum of 50 percent marks in their graduation. Final-year students can also apply, provided they complete all graduation requirements, including practical examinations, viva, and assignments, before May 31, 2025. Their admission will remain provisional until they submit their marksheets and degree certificates.

The selection process will be conducted across nine locations. At IBS campuses, the process will take place in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. In Hyderabad, it will be held at the IBS Head Office in Panjagutta. This provides an excellent opportunity for aspirants who missed the selection process in February or were unable to travel to the IBS Hyderabad campus.

IBS continues to uphold its strong track record in management education. In 2024, all IBS campuses recorded over 95 percent placements, with the highest international package at 36.76 LPA and the highest national package at 26.19 LPA. The IBS Case Research Center has gained international recognition, with its business cases being used in over 800 business schools worldwide. Each student at IBS engages with an average of 240 business cases, significantly enhancing their management understanding and real-world problem-solving abilities.

IBS is known for producing corporate-ready professionals, particularly in the BFSI, IT services, consulting, and other industries, enabling students to secure job opportunities immediately after completing their studies. The Bloomberg Labs, SAP Labs, and a 14-week internship program further strengthen their industry exposure and practical learning.

Campus life at IBS is dynamic and enriching, with numerous clubs and group activities designed to develop communication and leadership skills, which are critical for success in the evolving business landscape. The diverse student community, representing various regions of India, creates a culturally vibrant atmosphere where students celebrate regional festivals, fostering a sense of belonging.

IBS students actively participate in inter-college competitions, demonstrating their analytical and problem-solving skills. Recently, the IBS Pune team secured the runner-up position at a case study competition organized by IIM Shillong, while IBS Mumbai achieved 2nd and 3rd place for their insightful analysis of the case study “Microsoft IT Outage: What Are the Management Lessons?” at a national-level competition organized by Business Standard.These achievements further reinforce IBS commitment to academic excellence and experiential learning.

