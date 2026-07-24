Management Development Institute (MDI) Murshidabad has announced the appointment of Prof. (Dr.) Jayanthi Ranjan as its new Director, marking an important leadership transition for the B-school.

A seasoned academic and administrator with over three decades of experience, Prof. Ranjan has worked extensively in the areas of Information Systems, Digital Transformation, Business Analytics, Knowledge Management, and Artificial Intelligence. Throughout her career, she has held several academic leadership positions, contributing to curriculum development, research, institutional growth, and industry engagement.

Her appointment comes at a time when management education is increasingly focused on technology integration, research, innovation, and stronger industry-academia collaboration. As MDI Murshidabad continues to strengthen its academic and corporate connect, the new leadership is expected to further the institute’s vision of delivering future-ready management education.

The PaGaLGuY editorial team extends its best wishes to Prof. (Dr.) Jayanthi Ranjan as she takes on this new responsibility and looks forward to the institute’s continued progress under her leadership.

Connect with alumni and students for insights. Join: [Official] MDI Murshidabad (MDIM): PGDM Admission 2027-2029 | PaGaLGuY

Read More