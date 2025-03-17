Applications for the MBA/PGPM 2025-27 batch at ICFAI Business School (IBS) are closing soon! Admission for 8 IBS campuses (except IBS Hyderabad), the program accepts all national and state-level management test scores from 2022 onwards.

In 2024, IBS campuses achieved over 95% placements, with the highest international CTC of ₹36.76 LPA and the highest national CTC of ₹26.19 LPA. The average CTC across all campuses is well above ₹6.7 LPA, with a maximum of ₹8.03 LPA. The top 10% of the class across all campuses earned average salaries ranging from ₹8.77 LPA to ₹13.56 LPA, demonstrating that the hard work and dedication over the two-year program significantly paid off.

The IBS case-based teaching methodology provides real-world application and problem-solving opportunities. The recent addition of Bloomberg Labs and SAP Labs further enhances students’ domain expertise. Academic and cultural clubs foster a unique learning environment beyond the classroom, allowing students to grow in leadership and networking skills.

Students’ corporate managerial skills are continually enhanced to boost confidence. On average, students work through 240 business cases during their two-year journey, providing abundant opportunities to think critically and prepare for the corporate world.

Selection Process Schedule

Dates: April 5th and 6th, 2025

Locations: 8 IBS campuses and the IBS Head Office, Hyderabad

Selection Process consists of Micro Presentation and Personal Interview.

IBS Alumni Network

With a strong network of over 70,000 alumni, IBS has made a significant impact across industries. Around 10% of its alumni thrive in international roles, while 40% hold senior positions. Remarkably, nearly 1% of the workforce in leading financial institutions like HDFC and ICICI consists of IBS graduates. (Source-LinkedIn)

Our alumni network is vast and influential, with graduates excelling in various sectors worldwide. They actively contribute to the growth and development of IBS by sharing experiences, providing career opportunities, and offering networking and mentorship for current students. The connections built through this network often lead to lifelong professional relationships, aiding students in their career advancement.

