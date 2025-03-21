VJIM Hyderabad, a premier B-School established in 1993, offers quality management education programs. Approved by AICTE, accredited by NBA, and rated National “A” by CRISIL, VJIM aims at grooming professional managers by providing learning opportunities centred on the stipulations of the industry.

The cornerstone for this initiative: ‘delivering education modelled after international standards, steeped in Indian values, is facilitated by qualified faculty members with academic, industry, and research expertise and ably mentored by the Governing Council members. The institution enjoys 2000+ alumni in the corporate and entrepreneurship world, with 200+ students graduating annually.

The faculty espouses innovative pedagogical tools and comprehensive research paradigms to deliver curated content that adheres to the graduate’s alignment with the industry. Research at VJIM focuses on providing pragmatic solutions to tangible business predicaments and aims to associate conceptual erudition with the industry’s application dynamics.

VJIM strives to partake in research with which the business world connects. Innovation and market relevance have been the VJIM hallmark. VJIM offers the broadest range of management education programs, including Post Graduate Programs in Business Management, Doctoral programs in Management, and Executive PG Programmes for working executives. In addition, VJIM actively trains practitioners and academicians through Management Development Programmes (MDPs), Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), etc.

Call for Conference Papers – 21st & 22nd March 2025

In a rapidly evolving global landscape where environmental and social issues are at the forefront, the importance of sustainable marketing practices cannot be overstated. This theme emphasizes the significance of integrating sustainability into marketing strategies and the demand for creative solutions to problems related to the environment and society. It might address issues including using technology for sustainable marketing, green supply chains, ethical shopping, and eco-friendly branding.

This conference provides a forum for showcasing cutting-edge ideas, tactics, and best practices that companies and organizations can use to successfully integrate sustainability into their marketing initiatives. Through the application of sustainability as a lens, organizations may effectively navigate the intricacies of the modern market, thereby augmenting their brand image and making constructive contributions to both society and the environment.

Ultimately, “Navigating the Future: Innovations in Sustainable Marketing” lays the groundwork for cooperation, information sharing, and group efforts aimed at creating a future that is more resilient and sustainable for companies, communities, and the environment. It encourages of participants to investigate novel concepts; question accepted wisdom and open the door to a future in which marketing and sustainability work together to promote a positive change.

Objective of the Conference

The international conference intends to bring together practitioners, academics, and forward-thinking professionals to examine and debate the transformative potential of sustainable marketing in creating a future that is more morally and ecologically responsible. Participants at this conference may anticipate lively debates on subjects like ethical consumer behaviour, green marketing tactics, sustainable branding, and integrating sustainability into the marketing mix. Participants will acquire important insights into how sustainable marketing can encourage long-term connections with ecologically and socially conscious consumers, promote innovation, and create competitive advantage through interactive workshops, keynote speeches, and thought-provoking presentations.

Sub-Themes

Sustainable Branding and Corporate Identity

Green Marketing Strategies and Practices

Socially Responsible Advertising and Communication

Eco-Friendly Product Development and Innovation

Ethical Consumer Behaviour and Decision-Making

Sustainable Supply Chain Management in Marketing

Circular Economy and Marketing Sustainability

Impact of Technology on Sustainable Marketing

Sustainable Pricing Strategies and Market Positioning

Measuring and Reporting Marketing Sustainability Metrics

Conference Tracks

Track 1

Track 5

Sustainable business practices

Marketing Strategies for Sustainable Startups

Innovations in Sustainability

Important Points for the Participants

Certificates will be provided to registered participants.

Papers presented at the conference will be considered for publication.

Under no circumstances will the conference registration fee be refunded.

Additions/deletions of authors are not permitted after the paper has been submitted.

Important Dates

The last date for submitting the extended abstract is 20th February, 2025

Review Communication by 25th February, 2025

Final paper submission along with registration 10th March, 2025

Final confirmation to author 12th March, 2025

Academicians, researchers, students, and practitioners are invited to submit research papers/teaching case studies in all areas of Sustainable Marketing, Ethical Marketing, Purpose Driven Marketing and Social Entrepreneurship.

Publication Opportunity

The selected papers will be published in journals indexed in Scopus/ABDC/WoS and in an edited book form with ISBN No.

Note* Only papers that are Selected for presentation at the conference can be submitted by the authors to the journals for publication, subject to the journal’s scope and policy. Authors will have to provide their consent and journal preference for submission of papers to the journal. The Journals will follow their own peer review process for publication and the journal editorial board decision will be final.

Submission Guidelines

To ensure an effective blind review, the first page includes the Title, Author(s) name, Affiliation, Email and Mobile number Second page onwards: Title, Abstract, 5 keywords and only research paper contents with no name/identification of the authors. The paper should be original and unpublished, offering new insights, approaches, or knowledge to the body of literature. The conference adopts a strict anti-plagiarism policy. Any submitted paper with more than 10% plagiarism will not be accepted for further processing.

Registration Fees (Inclusive of GST and all events of the conference)

Registration (13th March, 2025 onwards) Early Bird Registration (before 12th March, 2025) Group Discount (20%) Foreign Delegates USD 100 USD 100 3 and above Industry Delegates/ Academicians INR 4000/3000 INR 3500/2500 3 and above Research Scholars INR 2000 INR 1500 3 and above Students INR 1000 INR 500 3 and above

Delegates can avail of either an early bird or group discount. Registration will be confirmed only after the payment of the registration fee. Author(s) with multiple entries must register for each paper separately.

Registration fee consists of tea, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and conference kits.

Students paper presentation- 1st Prize 10,000 INR, 2nd Prize 7,000 INR, 3rd Prize 5,000 INR.

Registration Link- https://forms.gle/osfPp5HwsDYrFi9P7

Payment Form Link- https://forms.gle/q4diubgh3yJU8U3d8

Conference Venue- Vignana Jyothi Institute Of Management, Rangabhoomi (Auditorium), Pragathi Nagar (via) Kukatpally, Hyderabad – 500 090

