Assam PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre Posts @apsc.nic.in

The notification has been passed by Assam Public Service Commission invites online applications for the post of Fishery Development Officer & Allied cadre posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Assam Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 03 February 2020 being it the last date.

Important Date:

Particulars Date The end date of Offline Application 03 February 2020

Age Limit:

The candidates should not be below the age of 21 years and not above the age group of 38 years of age as on 01 January 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate shall hold a basic qualification of B.F. Science from any University acknowledged by ICAR or D.F. Sc. or Master of Science from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of IA. Also, it is desired that candidates shall hold experience in serving the Fishery Department under various projects related to Aquaculture and Fishery Extension.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC) Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 03 February 2020. Also, the applicants should visit the commission’s website apsc.nic.in to hold themselves updated. In any case, the APSC commission decides to hold a written examination or screening test, the syllabus for the same will be updated only in the Assam Public Service Commission website.

Please note that the post i.e. Fishery Development Officer & Allied cadre applied for must be written in “bold letters” in the Envelope holding the application form and it should be addressed to the address mentioned in the notification. The application can be acquired by downloading from the Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC) website apsc.nic.in.

Address-

The candidate should send the application to the Deputy Secretary, Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC), Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati Pincode 781022.

For extra details check the notification and stay updated through our page.

Assam PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre Posts @apsc.nic.in was last modified:

Read More