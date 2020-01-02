UP Madrasas Exam to be done as per the CBSE pattern; Details on upmsp.edu.in

UP Madrasas Exam

The Notification has been passed informing that all the annual exams of acknowledged madrasas of Uttar Pradesh from now on shall be based on CBSE and ICSE patterns. The Minority welfare of the state is developing a detailed configuration in this regard. Also, the state’s Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said making a statement that the annual examinations of madrasas in 2021 will be on an entirely new pattern. The Madras Education Board pattern is moving towards improvement and this the first step which shall be incorporating the special characteristics of both these examination boards.

Under the safe umbrella of the Chief Minister, studies have been begun in NCERT books for the same. The cumulative number of question papers has also been decreased. Also, the names of classes from Tehatania, Phokania to Munshi, Maulvi, Alim-Fazil have been modified and now the stress is on studying computer science, science, English, mathematics, etc. in the same classes.

The official website to get more details on this news is https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

The general secretary of the Madaris Arabia Teachers Association told that the government has implemented NCERT books only in classes 1 to 8 as not all the books are available yet. The teachers are also been trained in accordance with the modification that has been made for ease implementation of the syllabus in the curriculum. So, all the teachers in Madras will now be trained in the accordance pattern of CBSE and ICSE examinations. The deficiency of teachers of modern subjects will be succeeded. The program of annual examinations of these madrasas held every year will also be planned like the exam calendar of CBSE and ISE respectively. For extra details check the notification and stay updated through our page.

