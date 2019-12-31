IBPS PO Main Results 2019 Released on ibps.in; Check for More Details here

HomeBank POIBPS PO 2019 Articles
    IBPS PO Main Results 2019: Candidates can download the IBPS Mains 2019 result released on ibps.in.

    IBPS PO Main Results 2019

    The Institute of banking Personnel selection conducted the preliminary officer main exam on November 30th 2019. An official notification has been released stating that the results of the examination has been released on the official website of the Institute of banking personnel. The candidates who have appeared for the preliminary officer main examination can check the results from the official IBPS website.

    Steps to Follow to View Results:

    The candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below to view the results of the IBPS Main exam:

    • The candidates has to visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel, ibps.in.
    • On the home page the candidates will find a link that will directly lead them to the PO main exam results.
    • Clicking on the link will take the candidates to a new page where the candidates have to provide their Register number. Date of birth and the captcha which is given.
    • The results will be displayed in the PDF format.
    • The candidates are advised to download the results so that it can be used for future purposes.

    Selection Process:

    The next procedure to select a Probationary officer is the interview round. The candidates who have cleared the Main exams will be qualified to attend the interview. The interview process will be as follows

    • The interview will be conducted by the banks which are participating in the IBPS selection process.
    • The interview will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.
    • The interview will be a face to face one which will be conducted in the offline mode.
    • The candidates will be asked questions regarding banking and also their communication skill and interpersonal skill will be tested.
    • The candidates have to secure 40% to qualify the round.

