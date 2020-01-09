Digital Library Facility at IMS Ghaziabad

Introducing myself, I am Shalini Singh Batch 2019-21 pursuing PGDM from IMS Ghaziabad. The institute has been enormously grateful to help us expand our skillset along with exposure to wide extent that one can ever require. The campus is a blend of highly experienced teachers and mentors that help us shape our path to success.

One of my favorite part of IMS Ghaziabad is the Digital Library facility which has Company related, Industry related and Financial Database. Mentioning the names of a few are Crisil, Economic Outlook, Industry Outlook, E-Journals Database.

IMS Ghaziabad has an awesome collection of cases from Harvard Business Publishing Education and ET Prime. IMS gives us training on extracting data from ProwessIQ and ACE Equity. It also provides us with Ms Office training and Certification programs.

Undoubtedly, I can say that I feel extremely proud to be a student of IMS family that has been diverse in terms of culture and students.

– Shalini Singh (PGDM 2019-2021)

