IBPS Clerk Scorecard Released at ibps.in, Check How to Download

IBPS clerk examination is a prominent competitive examination in the country. With a large number of applications from all parts of the county, the examination is conducted at a very grand level with more than 300 centres all across the nation.

The examination is conducted in two levels or phases

Prelims

Mains

Only those candidates that qualify the prelims are allowed to appear for the mains examination.

The prelims of this IBPS clerk examination were conducted on 07 and 08 December 2019. And the results for this examination were declared on 01 January 2020. The scorecard was released on 08 January 2020. The mains examination for IBPS clerk is scheduled to be on 19 January 2020.

Admit cards for the IBPS clerk mains examinations have also been generated, candidates are advised to get check their prelims score and then get the mains to admit card if they have qualified prelims.

Steps to check the IBPS Clerk Scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the following steps to check their admit cards.

In order to check your results, you must know the following details first.

Username or registration number

Password or date of birth

Go on the official website @ www.ibps.in You will find a link related to results and scorecard of IBPS prelims on the home page. Click on that link. Enter your username/registration number Enter the password or date of birth Match the captcha code given Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen of your device. Save your result. Keep a printout of your scorecard for further use.

Key points

Some key points for candidates are

Keep a copy of your admit card or application form so that you dint face troubles finding the registration number.

Remember your passwords to avoid troubles.

Enter registration number carefully.

Enter your password properly.

The captcha code should be entered correctly.

Keep a copy of the scorecard.

In case you qualify for the examination, you must quickly find details about the next level examination.

If you qualify the prelims examination, download your admit card for mains examination.

Students who do not qualify the examination must not get disheartened.

Learn from the mistakes you made in this examination and try to correct them from next time.

Keep your scorecard with yourself for motivation and compare it with your previous performances.

Start preparing for the next exam instead of feeling sad for not qualifying this one.

FAQs:-

Question: When were the prelims held?

Answer: The prelims were held on December 07 and 08 2020.

Question: When will be the mains exams held?

Answer: The mains examination will be held on January 19, 2020.

Question: When were the results declared?

Answer: The results were declared on January 1, 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for downloading the scorecard?

Answer: The official website is www.ibps.in.

