HWB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 277 Vacant Positions on hwb.mahaonline.gov.in

HWB Recruitment 2020

The Heavy Water Board has released an official notification stating that they are inviting applications for the post of Technical Officer, Stipendiary and nurse officers. There is a total of 277 vacancies left for recruitment.

The candidates who are interested an eligible to apply for the post can do son from the website of the Heavy water board from January 11, 2020 onwards. However, the candidates should finish the registration process before the last date of registration on January 31, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows

Name of the Events Dates Starting date for the registration process January 11, 2020. Last date of the registration process January 31, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

The candidates want to apply for the posts mentioned above should fulfil certain criteria in order to be considered eligible. The eligibility criteria are as follows

Technical Officer: The candidates who wants to apply for the post of Technical officer should have completed their Bachelor of engineering or Bachelor of Technology with a minimum of 60 % from any recognized institute or university. The candidates should also have a minimum of 4 years work experience after completion of the degree.

Stipendiary: To be eligible to work as a stipendiary the candidates should have passed in standard 10th and 12th. The candidates should be a science major and should have studied Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

Steps to Follow to Apply Online:

The applicants must need to visit the web page of the heavy water board, www.hwbmahaonline.gov.in.

The links for different post will be given in the home page and the candidates should click on the relevant post.

The candidates must fill the online registration form with all the information asked for and click submit.

