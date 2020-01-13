MAH MBA/MMS-CET 2020 Application Process begins on mahacet.org

MAH MBA/MMS-CET 2020 Application Process

The state common entrance test cell of Maharashtra conducts the Maharashtra common entrance test for all the candidates who aspires to study Masters of Business Administration. The State common entrance test cell of Maharashtra has announced that the MAH CET 2020 will be conducted on March 14 2020 and on March 15, 2020.

The candidates who wants to apply for the examination has to register in the official website of the Maharashtra Common entrance test. The registration starts on January 10, 2020 and is scheduled to end on 15th February 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows

Events Dates Starting date for the registration process January 10, 2020. Last date of the registration process February 13, 2020. Starting date of the MAH CET exam March 14, 2020. Last date of the MAH CET examination March 15, 2020. Date of declaration of result March 31, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible to apply for the Maharashtra Common entrance test the candidates should fulfil the following criteria.

The candidates should have finished a 3 year under graduate course with a minimum of 50 % from any institution or university which is recognized by the university grants commission.

The candidates who are in the final year of their under graduate degree from any institution or university which is recognized by the university grants commission can also apply for the Maharashtra Common entrance test.

Steps to Follow to Apply Online:

The candidates must have to visit the website of the Maharashtra common test exam, mahacet.org.

On the home page, the applicants must find a tab, MAH MBA CET 2020.

The application form will appear and the candidates have to fill out all the credentials and click submit.

