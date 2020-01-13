Delhi High Court Judicial Service Pre-Revised Mains Result 2020 Released on delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court Judicial Service Pre-Revised Mains Result 2020

The Pre-Revised Judicial service mains result 2020 has been released by the Delhi High Court. Candidates appeared in the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Pre-Revised Mains exam 2020 can check and download their mains results from the official website of Delhi High Court.

The Mains Result for the Post of Judicial Service Examination 2019 are being recently uploaded by the Delhi High Court DHC Online. Those Candidate Are Enrolled the Vacancies Can Download the Mains Exam Result 2020.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Pre-Revised Result, Mains Result 2020 is http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/results.asp .

Steps to download Delhi High Court Judicial Service Pre-Revised Result, Mains Result 2020:

Visit the website of Delhi High Court.

Click on the “Delhi High Court Judicial Service Pre-Revised Result, Mains Result 2020” link present on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials needed to download the result.

Check and download the result.

Take a print of the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Pre-Revised Mains result for future use.

Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Law, practicing as an Advocate were eligible to appear for this recruitment exam. The age of the applicants applying for the examination must not exceed 32 years as on 01/01/2020.

The direct link to download the result is here, Delhi High Court Judicial Service Pre-Revised Result, Mains Result 2020 – Direct Link. Keep visiting the official website of Delhi High Court for more updates on the examination.

<noscript><iframe title="Delhi High court judicial service mains result 2020 | How to check delhi high court js result 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O5tYN8XRV0Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

