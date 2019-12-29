NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 58 Faculty Positions in Various Departments @hr.nita.ac.in

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala has released the notification calling out applicants for the Faculty positions in various departments.

Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can apply online through the official website of NIT, Agartala – hr.nita.ac.in on or before 25th February 2020. The candidates should make sure that they fill application form before the last date latest by 5:30 PM.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 58 posts available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

For the post in Bioengineering, there are 2 vacancies

For the post in Chemical Engineering, there is 1vacancy

For the post in Civil Engineering, there are 8 vacancies

For the post in Computer Science and Engineering, there are 8 vacancies

For the post in Electrical Engineering, there are 9 vacancies

For the post in Electronics and Communication Engineering, there are 6 vacancies

For the post in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, there are 4 vacancies

For the post in Mechanical Engineering, there are 8 vacancies

For the post in Production Engineering, there are 3 vacancies

For the post in Chemistry, there are 2 vacancies

For the post in Physics, there are 2 vacancies

For the post in Mathematics, there is 1 vacancy

For the post in Management, Humanities and Social Science there is 1 vacancy

For the post in Master of Computer Application, there is 1 vacancy

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Assistant Professor (Pay Band – Three with Grade Pay 6000 Rs)- Candidates should possess a PhD degree

Assistant Professor (Pay Band – Three with Grade Pay 7000 Rs)- Candidates should possess a PhD degree. They should also have a one year experience of teaching or research from a reputed industry

Assistant Professor (Pay Band – Three with Grade Pay 8000 Rs. with a minimum pay 30000 Rs)- The candidates should possess a PhD degree. The candidates should have an experience of 3 years after PhD or six years of teaching and experience in research

Assistant Professor (Pay Band – 3 with Grade Pay 9500 Rs. with a minimum pay 42800 Rs)- The candidates should possess a PhD degree with six years of experience. They are also expected to have at least 3 years’ experience at the level of Assistant Professor with an academic GP of Rs 8000

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for filling the application form for NIT Agartala recruitment?

Answer: The last date for submitting applications is 25th February 2020 before 5:00 PM.

Question: What is the application fee for the NIT Agartala recruitment?

Answer: General/ OBC- Rs 1000

SC/ ST- Rs 500

PWD- Nil

Question: What is the official website of NIT, Agartala?

Answer: The official website for NIT Agartala is http://hr.nita.ac.in/

Question: How many posts are there in the NIT, Agartala recruitment?

Answer: A total of 58 posts are available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

