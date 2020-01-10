HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • HTET 2019 Result Announced on bseh.org.in; Steps to Download here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    HTET 2019 Result: Candidates can download the result released on the official website, bseh.org.in.

    HTET 2019 Result
    The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates appeared in the HTET 2019 exam can check their results from the official website of HTET.

    The result for HTET 2019 has been announced on 9th January 2020. As per the sources, around 8% of the candidates have qualified the HTET 2019 exam.

    Candidates qualified in the HTET 2019 exam will be able to appear for the document verification round.

    The official link to get more details on the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam and download the HTET 2019 result is www.bseh.org.in . Candidates can check their HTET 2019 results by following the below mentioned steps.

    Steps to check HTET 2019 result:

    • Visit the BSEH official web page as mentioned in the above paragraph.
    • Click on the ‘View Result’ tab on the home page.
    • Go to the relevant level for HTET.
    • Enter the HTET 2019 roll number and click on ‘Submit’ button.
    • The HTET 2019 result will get displayed on the screen.
    • Check and download the HTET 2019 result for future reference.

    The direct link to download the HTET result 2019 for all levels is here

    The Haryana TET 2019 exam was conducted on November 16th and November 17th.

    The HTET exam was held in three categories:

    • The first category is for those candidates who wish to teach the students from Class I to V.
    • The second category is for those who wish to become Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) or teach for classes 6th to 8th.
    • The third category is for candidates who wants to become Post Graduate Teachers or PGT.

    Stay tuned to the BSEH website for more updates and information on HTET 2019 exam and further process needs to be done.

    Also read, HTET 2019 Answer Keys.

