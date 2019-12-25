BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 to be Released on 26th Dec on bseh.org.in, Check for More Details here

BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019

The admit card 2019 for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) will be releasing by the Board of school education at Haryana (BSEH) on 26th December. The admit card to be released is for DElEd 2020 along with re-appear exams for the first year DElEd 2017 and second-year DElEd 2018.

The examination for Haryana D.El.Ed 2020 is scheduled to be held on 8th January 2020. Candidates who couldn’t clear the exam in the first attempt can appear for the re-appear exam. The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme is being held to train in-service teachers.

The BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed admit card 2019 is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam hall, without which candidates may not be allowed to appear for the examination. The exam hall ticket along with government-approved identity cards must be carried to the exam centre for the verification purposes.

The official website to download BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed admit card 2019 and get more details on the examination is www.bseh.org.in . Candidates can download the BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed admit card from the steps mentioned below. The level 2 exam was held across 360 centres while level 1 test was held across 292 centres.

Steps to download Haryana D.El.Ed admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of Haryana BSEH.

Click on the “download admit card 2019” link on the home page.

The link will be activated from December 26th 2019.

Enter the credential details like registration number and roll number to login into the page.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Check and download the BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed admit card.

Take a print of the BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed admit card for future use.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is being recently held by the BSEH. A total of 2,83,878 lakh candidates had applied for the HTET of which 1.77 lakh appeared for the exams.

