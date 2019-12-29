HTET Biometric Candidates Verification List Released on bseh.org.in for November 2019 Exam

HTET Biometric Candidates Verification List

The Haryana Teachers eligibility test was conducted on November 16, 2019. The candidates who have written the examination are awaiting their results. An official notification has been released by the Board of School education Haryana stating that the results will be declared only after the candidates have finished their Biometric verification.

The list of candidates who has to get the biometric verification done is released on the official website of the Board of school education of Haryana, www.bseh.org.in. All the candidates whose names are listed in the website have to get their biometric verification done. The candidates who have to done their biometric verification will not get the results of the Teachers Eligibility test.

The candidates can do their biometric Verification form December 30, 2019. The last date to do the biometric verification is on the 2nd of January 2020. The candidates belonging to different states of the country can get their biometric verification done from the centers available in different districts across each state. The candidates who belong to the state of Haryana can do their verification the Board of School education of Haryana until January 5, 2020. There is a total of 22 biometric verification center across the country. The candidates can get it done in the nearest center.

Important Dates:

The important dates which needs to be made note of by the candidates are as follows

Events Dates Starting date of Biometric verification December 30, 2019. Last date of Biometric Verification January 2, 2020. Last date of verification for the candidates from Haryana January 5, 2020.

The candidates have to make sure that they verify all the information given in the application form and the Aadhar card match up. The candidates whose information does not match should make sure to change it back.

