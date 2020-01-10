IACS Recruitment 2020: Apply for Scientific Programmer Post at iacs.res.in, Check here for more Details

The latest notification of Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) is out, and according to the notification, it is calling out interested candidates for the recruitment process of Scientific Programmer from 3rd January 2020.

Therefore, the interested candidates should visit the official website i.e. iacs.res.in and fill the application form given on the website. The candidates should keep in mind that they must complete the application process on or before 31st January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The application submission has started from 3rd January 2020

The last date for completing the application process is 31st January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

In the latest recruitment process of IACS, there is 1 vacancy for the post of Scientific Programmer

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For the post of Scientific Programmer, the candidates should have an M.Sc. Degree (Scientific Computing or Physics) or M. C. A. / M. Sc. (Computer Science) or B. E. / B. Tech. (Computer Science/ Electrical/ Electronics and Communication/ Engg. Physics/ Chemical Engg./Mechanical/ Aerospace Engineering/ Math and Computing)

The candidates are also expected to have other skills such as Programming in FORTRAN/C/C++; Strong aptitude in Mathematics; Good background in Numerical Methods

They should also have experience with parallel programming (MPI/OpenMP/ CUDA/OpenCL). The candidates should also have good communication skills and aptitude to learn new concepts in HPC and parallel architectures

The candidates with experience in or exposure to performance optimization of serial and parallel programs written in FORTRAN/C/C++ is highly desirable

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test/ Interview

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 75,000 per month without HRA

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates can apply through email i.e. candidates need to send the application form to the email ID pcdg@iacs.res.in. They will have to attach a complete Curriculum Vitae which should include a valid date of birth, email address, permanent residential address and contact number. It should also include a list of publications, a research statement including future research plans, two letters of recommendation, and self-attested scanned copies of all the certificates/credentials.

