IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Technical Assistant for Public Heath Nursing and Technician C Posts, Check here Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) is an autonomous body that that imparts education in the field of education fur medical courses. The Institute functions in the pattern of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

IGIM has been functioning for a long period of time and is well known for its quality education. It also has a large number of employees working at the administrative level.

Any vacancy announced by the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences is notified by it on its official website. According to a recent notification released by the institute, there are a few vacancies for which recruitment will be conducted by the institution. Interested candidates can apply for any of the posts if they are eligible.

There are not more than 3 vacancies in IGIMS. The vacancies are for the posts of Technical posts and Technician C posts combined.

Here are the vacancy details that candidates must note –

Technical Assistant for Public Heath Nursing: 1 vacancy

Technician C: 2 vacancies

The recruitment for these two posts will be carried out through a walk-in-interview that will be conducted by the IGIMI. In order to appear for the interview, candidates must first make sure that they check all the boxes for the eligibility criteria of these posts.

The eligibility requirements are –

Technical Assistant (Public Health Nursing)

Graduate degree in Nursing from a recognised university with at least 3 years of experience in the relevant field. Or,

Post Graduate degree in Nursing and childcare.

The degree of GNM will only be considered if candidates with graduate or postgraduate degree to not appear for the interview.

The maximum age limit for the post is 30 years.

Technician C Posts (Lab)

Candidates should have passed class 12 examination or its equivalent from a recognised board.

They should have a diploma in medical laboratory technology for two years. Or,

Candidates can have a one-year Diploma in medical laboratory technology along with a one-year lab experience from a recognised institution.

The age limit of this post is 28 years.

The walk-in interview for these posts will be conducted by IGIMS on 18th December 2019. It is important that the candidates carry the following document with them without fail –

Educational qualifications and certificates

Age proof

Experience certificates

Caste certificates (if any)

Disability certificates (if any)

Recent passport size photograph

Candidates should know that they will not be provided with any Travel Allowance (TA)/ Dearness Allowance (DA) for appearing fur the interview.

Candidates can expect a salary as stated below for the given posts –

Technical Assistant: Rs 31,000 per month

Technician C: Rs 18,000 per month

Any further details about this recruitment drive will be available on the notification which was released by the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

