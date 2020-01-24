HP Police Constable Result 2019-20 Announced on hppolice.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here

HP Police Constable Result 2019-20

The result of written exam for HP Police Constable exam has been released by the Directorate of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Himachal Pradesh Police Department. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results released on the official website of HP Police.

The written exam was held on 22 December 2019 for the post of Constable. HP Police Constable Result PDF Link is mentioned below in this article. The candidates can also check the merit list of qualified/disqualified candidates through the given link.

Candidates who got qualified will be able to appear for the personality test/interview. Personality Test will be carrying 10 Marks. Interview Details will get intimated to the candidates in due course of the time. After personality test, the qualified candidates shall be required to undergo a medical exam held by relevant Medical Board and then through Character and Antecedent.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the HP Police Constable Result 2019-20 is www.hppolice.gov.in .

Steps to check HP Police Constable Result 2019-20:

Visit the official website of HP Police as mentioned above.

Click on the “HP Police Constable Result 2019-20” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to open the result file.

Check and download the HP Police Constable Result 2019-20.

Take a print of the HP Police Constable Result 2019-20 for future reference.

The direct web link to download the HP Police result is here, HP Police Constable Result PDF .

Qualified candidates must produce all original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies before the personality test.

The recruitment is being held to fulfil the requirement of 92 posts of Police Constables or CTS in HP. Applications were also invited in the month of August and continued till 30 September 2019.

